Omar Vizquel, former MLB star and Winston-Salem Dash manager, faces allegations of domestic abuse

Omar Vizquel, the former All-Star shortstop who managed the Winston-Salem Dash during the 2018 season, is facing a Major League Baseball investigation into domestic abuse allegations, The Athletic reports.

Vizquel led the Dash, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, to an 84-54 record, and he earned manager of the year in the Carolina League. The White Sox moved Vizquel up to manage the Double A Birmingham Barons in 2019, but he is currently not employed in Major League Baseball.

The Athletic reported that Blanca Vizquel has filed for divorce and has told her story, which she said involved incidents in 2011 and 2016, to the Spanish-language program “Un Nueva Dia” on Telemundo. Vizquel, in an interview aired by Venezuelan outlet El Pitaza, said, according to The Athletic: “I never hit her. I never hit Blanca…. She made the decision to leave me. She made that decision on her own and not because of any domestic violence.”

MLB has interviewed Blanca Vizquel and family members, The Athletic reports, and is investigating an alleged incident between Vizquel and a male Barons employee in 2019. The Athletic says that Vizquel was fired as Barons manager a month before his contract expired.