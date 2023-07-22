AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

2:30 p.m. NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

2:30 p.m. USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m. FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m. CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CFL

7 p.m. CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

8 a.m. CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France

10:10 a.m. PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France

5 p.m. NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday) USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m. USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m. GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

7 a.m. NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m. FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB

12:05 p.m. PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m. BALLY SPORTS SOUTH — Arizona at Cincinnati

1:30 p.m. MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m. ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

7 p.m. ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m. CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m. CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

7 p.m. FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N

9 p.m. FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

2 a.m. (Monday) FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday) FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m. ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m. ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m. TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday) TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday) TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m. CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)

WNBA

1 p.m. CBS — Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m. NBATV — Indiana at New York

X GAMES

1 p.m. ABC — X Games 2023: Finals—Day 3, Ventura, Calif.