On the track video: So you think you can drive at Bowman Gray Stadium?

So you think you could get in a car and race at Bowman Gray Stadium?

You might want to watch this video of Chase Robertson, a 16-year-old driver in the Sportsman Division. Robertson, a third-generation driver, is in his second full season and is learning every week.

On Saturday he led a few laps in the second Sportsman Division race.

Thanks to GoPro video pro provided by Robertson Motorsports that is mounted each week to his No. 31 car, fans can see what it’s like on the track. The video is from the July 24 Sportsman Division 100-lap race, which actually went 113 laps because of all the carnage.

Robertson, whose father, Mike, is the car owner, says using the footage is vital to helping him navigate the quarter-mile track. His car reaches more than 60 mph on the straightaways, usually with another car beside him, so there's little room for error once he hits the corners.

“I’ll go over it on Sunday morning then maybe look at the footage again on Sunday night,” Robertson said. “It just helps me to catch anything that I might have missed. You can only get so much from actually driving so to see where my line could have been better or something like that is usually what I look for.”