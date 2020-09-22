Outdoor venues, including stadiums at Wake Forest and Appalachian State, can expand capacity after Oct. 2

Fans who follow football in North Carolina are getting a bit of a break from Gov. Roy Cooper during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper announced Tuesday that attendance at outdoor venues with seating capacities above 10,000, currently capped at 50 people, will be boosted to 7 percent of capacity after Oct. 2. Cooper has permitted exceptions, up to 350 people per game, to allow parents of players to attend college football games.
The rise in the limits on outdoor crowds will affect stadiums at Wake Forest and Appalachian State and for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
Wake Forest lists capacity at Truist Field at 31,500, so 7 percent would mean admission for 2,205 fans. Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium seats 30,000, meaning 2,100 fans could attend games. And Charlotte's 75,525-seat Bank of America Stadium could allow 5,286 spectators.
Home games remaining after Oct. 2:
Appalachian State
Oct. 7: Louisiana, 7:30 (ESPN)
Oct. 22: Arkansas State, 7:30 (ESPN)
Nov. 14: Georgia State, 2:30
Nov. 28: Troy, 2:30
Wake Forest
Oct. 9: Campbell, 8 (ACC)
Oct. 17: Virginia
Oct. 24: Virginia Tech
Nov. 28: Miami
Carolina Panthers
Oct. 4: Arizona, 1 (WGHP)
Oct. 18: Chicago, 1 (WGHP)
Oct. 29: Atlanta, 8:20 (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)
Nov. 15: Tampa Bay, 1 (WGHP)
Nov. 22: Detroit, 1 (WGHP)
Dec. 13: Denver, 1 (WFMY)
Jan. 3: New Orleans, 1 (WGHP)
