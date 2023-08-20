Borna Coric is the top-seeded player for the Winston-Salem Open, but he sounds like a man who could use a dose of extra confidence.

“I wish I had a little more consistency in my tennis and in my results as well,” Coric told reporters during a media session on Sunday at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. “I need to stay positive and I just need to keep working hard and I’m sure all the results will come eventually.”

Based on his statistics, it would seem Coric might feel a little better about his year. Although he hasn’t won this year, the 16th-ranked player has won more than $1 million in 2023. In all he has three titles, with the last one coming at Cincinnati in 2022.

But he mentioned troubles with his backhand and his serves as the issues he’s trying to overcome. He emphasized his service game and that a shoulder injury that led to surgery two years ago has given him trouble.

“In my best years out here on the tour, I was serving much better than I am serving now,” Coric said. “I cannot serve ... like I’d like to. I need to be careful with it. At the same time, I need to improve my serve game.”

Coric lost in the first round of this year’s ATP event in Toronto on Aug. 7.

ANOTHER KORDA: It’s a safe bet that on any given weekend, there’s a Korda in contention for a championship somewhere in the world.

In Winston-Salem, Sebastian Korda is the third seed for the Winston-Salem Open. This is his first time in the city.

“We just really enjoy just doing our sports. We’re really passionate about sports,” said Korda, referring to sisters Nelly and Jessica, who have carved out their success on the LPGA Tour.

“We support each other a lot. We’re always watching. We’re always there for one another,” he said. “Tennis is an individual sport. Golf is an individual sport, so it’s a lot of similarities. We definitely help each other a lot.”

Korda has moved up two spots to No. 30 in the latest rankings and he has an eye on going further.

“One of my team’s goals is to finish in the top 20 this year. We’re definitely getting closer,” he said. “The break after the Australian Open didn’t really help me, but it’s a long journey.”

The Korda kids come from an athletic background. Petr Korda rose to as high as No. 2 on ATP Tour, while his mother, Regina, peaked at No. 26 in WTA. Nelly is currently the world’s second-ranked women’s golfer. Jessica has been as high as No. 8.

TENNIS SO DEAR: Wake Forest tennis standout Matthew Thomson remembers the early days of the Winston-Salem Open and acknowledges the change in his status since then.

“I’ve been coming to this tournament ever since 2011. When it first started, I was a ball boy at this tournament. Did that for five, six years,” Thomson said. “And then got the chance to come play tennis here.”

Thomson will join Demon Deacon teammate Filo Moroni in a doubles match on Monday at 2 p.m. against second-seeded Lloyd Glasspool and Neal Skupski of Great Britain. Thomson and Moroni are a wild-card entry.

“Just the chance to even play here right now, it’s just a dream in itself,” he said. “I mean, if you told me at 11 years old that I was going to be playing—this is my third year playing—I would not have believed you.”

So far at Wake Forest, Thomson, a graduate student and Winston-Salem native, has compiled a 38-14 record in doubles matches. Moroni, a senior, reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA singles championships.

In college, Thomson and Moroni are used to a single set of doubles play. That sets a strategy which they will have to utilize to their advantage.

“I think it’s definitely an energy thing, especially in doubles,” Thomson said. “You want to get your partner going. You want to get yourself going because it’s fast points. It’s quick reflexes.”

Moroni said serves carry a measure of importance and requires discipline.

“Especially in doubles at this level, like putting in a lot of first serves, for sure. A lot of second serve returns, when they get the chance and just try not to do some crazy shot,” Moroni said. “Just try to be disciplined, and if the other guys are better, then do better.”

EARLY RESULTS: In the second round of men’s qualifying, Charlotte’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Andrey Kuznetsov to advance to the men’s singles draw. Sunday night’s schedule included a match between Alex Michelson and Juan Pablo Varillas. The 18-year-old Michelsen chose to forgo his eligibility at the University of Georgia to join the ATP Tour. It was not completed at press time.