Pablo Carreño Busta, who is ranked No. 20 in the world, has committed to play in next month’s Winston-Salem Open.

The ATP World Tour 250 tennis tournament will be held Aug. 19-26 at the Wake Forest outdoor tennis courts next to Allegacy Stadium.

Carreño Busta joins Gaël Monfils, who committed earlier this month to the field.

Carreño Busta, 32, had made it to the quarterfinals or better five times since first playing in Winston-Salem in 2014.

“It’s clear Pablo feels comfortable on the courts in Winston-Salem,” said Jeff Ryan, the tournament director. “That’s a high compliment coming from a guy who has won an Olympic bronze medal.”

Carreño Busta won the bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, defeating then No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 1 Novak Djokovic along the way.

He has been as high as No. 10 in the world rankings in his career, and he has seven ATP singles titles and four doubles titles.

“We look forward to welcoming Pablo back to the Piedmont Triad,” Ryan said. “We know the fans love him, so hopefully they’re excited about this announcement.”

