Pablo Carreno Busta, Frances Tiafoe advance to Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

A recap of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament at the Wake Forest Tennis Center:
What happened
Top seed Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 13 seed and fan favorite Frances Tiafoe moved into Thursday's quarterfinal round, but third-seeded Daniel Evans, No. 4 Marton Fucsovics and No. 9 Jan-Lennard Struff were ousted. Temperatures climbed to 91 degrees in the late afternoon, and the heat index reached a peak of 96.
Singles quarterfinals
Thursday's matches
Stadium Court, 3 p.m.
• No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Ilya Ivashka
• No. 14 Richard Gasquet vs. Emil Ruusuvuori
• No. 13 Frances Tiafoe vs. Mikael Ymer
• Marcos Giron vs. No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz
Notable
• Tiafoe served up 14 aces and converted on 86 percent of his first serves and 68 percent of his second serves.
• Carreno Busta, who defeated Novak Djokovic on the way to the Olympic bronze medal, is now 3-0 against Dominik Koepfer this summer, all on hard courts. Carreno Busta won 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the Tokyo Games round of 16 and 6-4, 6-2 last week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
• Gasquet was down 1-4 in the second set against Evans before rallying.
What they're saying
• "I'm cracking jokes with kids. Guys are having full conversations, asking me questions. I'm asking them questions, joking around. I just feel at home out here. They're really taking me in. It's a packed stadium on a Wednesday night." – Tiafoe on winning over the fans.
• "I've won a lot of matches serving great, and that's something I've been doing much better. Tonight, I served unbelievably." – Tiafoe.
• "I sweat so much out here, I wasn't really bothered. I'll take a couple of more minutes." – Tiafoe, asked about a medical timeout for Monteiro.
• "I played against against him the last two tournaments, so it was important to me at the beginning of the match to be very focused and to play aggressive." – Carreno Busta on playing Koepfer.
• "We know that we have the U.S. Open (next week), but day-by-day I need the confidence, I need the rhythm. I think that I'm playing at a really good level." – Carreno Busta.
• "I won two difficult matches, especially with the conditions – it’s very hot and humid – so it’s always a tough battle for everyone but I managed to win and I hope to do the same tomorrow.” – Gasquet.
Singles round of 16
Wednesday's results
• No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta def. No. 16 Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3.
• No. 14 Richard Gasquet def. No. 3 Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-6 (4)
• Marcus Giron def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
• Ilya Ivashka d. No. 9 Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-1
• Emil Ruusuvuori def. No. 12 Benoit Paire 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
• No. 13 Frances Tiafoe def. Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2)
• Mikael Ymer def. Max Purcell 7-5, 6-2
• No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 4 Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 0-6, 6-2