Pablo Carreno Busta, Frances Tiafoe advance to Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

• Gasquet was down 1-4 in the second set against Evans before rallying.

What they're saying

• "I'm cracking jokes with kids. Guys are having full conversations, asking me questions. I'm asking them questions, joking around. I just feel at home out here. They're really taking me in. It's a packed stadium on a Wednesday night." – Tiafoe on winning over the fans.

• "I've won a lot of matches serving great, and that's something I've been doing much better. Tonight, I served unbelievably." – Tiafoe.

• "I sweat so much out here, I wasn't really bothered. I'll take a couple of more minutes." – Tiafoe, asked about a medical timeout for Monteiro.

• "I played against against him the last two tournaments, so it was important to me at the beginning of the match to be very focused and to play aggressive." – Carreno Busta on playing Koepfer.

• "We know that we have the U.S. Open (next week), but day-by-day I need the confidence, I need the rhythm. I think that I'm playing at a really good level." – Carreno Busta.