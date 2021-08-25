 Skip to main content
Pablo Carreno Busta, Frances Tiafoe advance to Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals
Pablo Carreno Busta, Frances Tiafoe advance to Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals

Winston-Salem Open Wednesday (copy)

Emil Ruusuvuori with an iced towel during a break in his victory over Benoit Paire.

 Walt Unks

A recap of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament at the Wake Forest Tennis Center:

What happened

Top seed Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 13 seed and fan favorite Frances Tiafoe moved into Thursday's quarterfinal round, but third-seeded Daniel Evans, No. 4 Marton Fucsovics and No. 9 Jan-Lennard Struff were ousted. Temperatures climbed to 91 degrees in the late afternoon, and the heat index reached a peak of 96.

Singles quarterfinals

Thursday's matches

Stadium Court, 3 p.m.

No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Ilya Ivashka

 No. 14 Richard Gasquet vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

 No. 13 Frances Tiafoe vs. Mikael Ymer

 Marcos Giron vs. No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz 

Notable

 Tiafoe served up 14 aces and converted on 86 percent of his first serves and 68 percent of his second serves.

 Carreno Busta, who defeated Novak Djokovic on the way to the Olympic bronze medal, is now 3-0 against Dominik Koepfer this summer, all on hard courts. Carreno Busta won 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the Tokyo Games round of 16 and 6-4, 6-2 last week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

 Gasquet was down 1-4 in the second set against Evans before rallying.

What they're saying

 "I'm cracking jokes with kids. Guys are having full conversations, asking me questions. I'm asking them questions, joking around. I just feel at home out here. They're really taking me in. It's a packed stadium on a Wednesday night." – Tiafoe on winning over the fans.

 "I've won a lot of matches serving great, and that's something I've been doing much better. Tonight, I served unbelievably." – Tiafoe.

 "I sweat so much out here, I wasn't really bothered. I'll take a couple of more minutes." – Tiafoe, asked about a medical timeout for Monteiro.

 "I played against against him the last two tournaments, so it was important to me at the beginning of the match to be very focused and to play aggressive." – Carreno Busta on playing Koepfer.

 "We know that we have the U.S. Open (next week), but day-by-day I need the confidence, I need the rhythm. I think that I'm playing at a really good level." – Carreno Busta.

 "I won two difficult matches, especially with the conditions – it’s very hot and humid – so it’s always a tough battle for everyone but I managed to win and I hope to do the same tomorrow.” – Gasquet.

Singles round of 16

Wednesday's results

 No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta def. No. 16 Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3.

 No. 14 Richard Gasquet def. No. 3 Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-6 (4)

 Marcus Giron def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

 Ilya Ivashka d. No. 9 Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-1

 Emil Ruusuvuori def. No. 12 Benoit Paire 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

 No. 13 Frances Tiafoe def. Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2)

 Mikael Ymer def. Max Purcell 7-5, 6-2

 No. 15 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 4 Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 0-6, 6-2

