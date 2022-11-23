Parkland, Reynolds win Mary Garber girls basketball titles

Third-seeded Reynolds holds off top-seeded East Forsyth to win the Bell Davis Pitt bracket championship game 50-41, and second-seeded Parkland dominates No. 5 Mount Tabor 50-39 to claim the title in the Atrium Health Wake Forest bracket of the Mary Garber Tip-off Classic girls basketball tournament Wednesday night. The tournament is named for the pioneering former Winston-Salem Journal sportswriter.

Why the Mustangs won

Parkland trailed 10-5 after a turnover-fest of a first quarter for both teams, but coach Ken Leak’s Mustangs settled down, got into a flow offensively and defensively and pulled away from a 22-16 halftime lead against Mount Tabor.

“When I talked to them at halftime, I just wrote on the board ‘Nerves,’ because they were through the roof. I could see it before we even got here,” Leak said. “I just told them, ‘If we settle down and take care of the ball and play the defense I know we can play everything is going to pan out.’ It was just trying to bring them back down, take some deep breaths and get into a flow.”

When the offense was sputtering early against the Spartans’ zone defense, all-tournament guard Amera Alexander started flashing into the lane just below the foul line, and that created opportunities for herself and her teammates. Alexander finished with a team-high 17 points, many of them from that spot on the floor.

“That opened it up,” Leak said. “That’s one play that we constantly work on in practice, where when we do play teams that extend their zone to hit the middle right below the free-throw line. We call that the ‘sweet spot.’ As soon as she catches, it’s turn and go, and she’s worked on that shot for the last two weeks.”

The tournament title meant a lot to Leak and his players.

“I’ve got one girl who’s been with me for four years, Taleeya Reed,” Leak said. “We won it her freshman year, COVID hit and we didn’t have the tournament, then we made it to the championship game last year and lost, and here we are back. She looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I’ve always been in the championship game. It’s special.’ ”

Why the Demons won

Reynolds came out with a clear game plan, stuck with it and weathered every comeback bid by East Forsyth. The Demons came out in man-to-man defense that always seemed to have someone helping from the weak side. When the Eagles started to break down that defense, coach T.J. Eggers had his team switch to a 1-3-1 half-court zone that baited East into taking corner 3 after corner 3.

“They’re such a good team and have been for so long that I thought coming in they would eventually figure it out,” Eggers said of the 1-3-1. “We were lucky enough to put girls in the right spots.”

When most of the Eagles’ 3-point shots missed, smaller Reynolds defenders controlled the weak-side boards, particularly all-tournament wing Elliott Jessup.

“One of the biggest things we said was that with East Forsyth their best shot is usually their second or third attempt when they can get on the glass,” Eggers said. “I told the girls tonight, ‘If you take care of the little things like boxing out, making your layups and making your free throws you’ll win.’ ” (More on that in Three things we learned.)

With Reynolds up 43-39 and less than 2 minutes to play, junior point guard Destiny Thompson took the game into her hands and ran the Demons’ offense to perfection. She got to the line four times in the final 1:46 and made seven of eight.

“She grew up tonight,” Eggers said. “Destiny has always been an incredibly talented player, but now she’s figuring out how to run a team.”

Three things we learned

1. Justace Williams is a one-woman fast break. The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket MVP provided a spark at both ends of the floor, but it was her ability to push the ball in transition that often broke down the Mount Tabor defense. “She is so humble,” Leak said of Williams. “If we get 10 words out of her between now and the end of the season, it’s a miracle. … She just says, ‘Coach, I just want to play.’ That’s all her talking right there.”

2. Reynolds won the nightcap at the free-throw line. When East Forsyth was forced to pressure and foul late in the game, the Demons made nine of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished 16-of-18 for the game. “One of our game goals every game is we want to shoot 80 percent from the line,” Eggers said. “Sixteen-of-18 is the difference. If we shoot just an average game they’re in it until the buzzer.”

3. It was a rough night for La’Niya Simes. The first-team All-Area wing got plenty of looks at the basket, but never seemed comfortable against the Reynolds defense. Simes scored six of her nine points in the second half and Tovia Rooks picked up some of the slack with 15 points, but the Eagles' comeback bid fell short.

What they said

“We wanted to do this for the school. Parkland gets a bad rap in the community. This is for not only my girls but all the kids at Parkland, because we have some great kids. They deserve it.” — Ken Leak, Parkland coach

“Everyone needs to contribute something when they get on the floor, whether it’s your defense, your rebounding, your scoring … whatever it may be, you need to help us win. (When that happens) they all feel a part of it.” — T.J. Eggers, Reynolds coach

Box scores

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket

Mount Tabor 10 6 11 12 — 39

Parkland 5 17 16 12 — 50

Mount Tabor (2-1) — Ava Hairston 12, Kleiauna Reddick 9, Na’siah McKinney 6, Christy McClennahan 5, Ella Fulp 3, Jayla Blair 2, Aryanna McLean 2.

Parkland (3-0) — Amera Alexander 17, Justace Williams 16, Karema Geer 9, Taleeya Reed 6, Amaja Wilkins 2.

Third-place game: No. 1 Atkins 32, No. 3 Glenn 17

Fifth-place game: No. 4 Walkertown 58, No. 6 North Forsyth 32

Seventh-place game: No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep 44, No. 8 Carver 14

All-tournament: Amera Alexander (Parkland), Taleeya Reed (Parkland), Kleiauna Reddick (Mount Tabor), Layla Tillery (Atkins), MVP Justace Williams (Parkland).

Bell Pitt Davis bracket

Reynolds 9 16 12 13 — 50

East Forsyth 11 7 8 15 — 41

Reynolds (3-0) — Abigail Rice 16, Destiny Thompson 12, Elliott Jessup 10, Raniyah Hocutt 9, Anne Overman 3.

East Forsyth (2-1) — Tovia Rooks 15, La’Niya Simes 9, Trinity Hairston 8, Breonda Summers 4, Asaniyah Whaley 3, Lauren Alexander-Raynor 2.

Third-place game: No. 5 East Wilkes 37, No. 7 West Forsyth 27

Fifth-place game: No. 4 East Surry 50, No. 6 North Wilkes 47

Seventh-place game: No. 8 Lexington vs. No. 2 Reagan 58,

All-tournament: Elliott Jessup (Reynolds), Peyton Mastin (East Wilkes), Tovia Rooks (East Forsyth), La’niya Simes (East Forsyth), MVP Abigail Rice (Reynolds).