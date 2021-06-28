Parkland's Ai'yanna Gray-Williams named Most Outstanding 3-A female athlete at NCHSAA track and field championships

GREENSBORO — Parkland's Ai'yanna Gray-Williams was named the Class 3-A Most Outstanding Performer among the female athletes during the NCHSAA track and field championships at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

Gray-Williams, a sophomore sprinter, won the 100 meters (12.14 seconds) and the 200 (24.66) convincingly and also ran legs on the Mustangs' winning 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams to earn the honor and help Parkland finish fourth.

These were the top-three individual finishers from area schools and the top area teams in each classification:

CLASS 4-A

Boys

3,200 meters: 1. Jean-Lou Paré (Page), 9 minutes, 15.26 seconds.

110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Johnson (East Forsyth), 14.23.

300 hurdles: 3. Gahques Ligons (Reagan), 38.97.

High jump: 1. Sheldon Ulmer (Northwest Guilford), 6 feet, 2 inches.

Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 60-2.

Discus: 2. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 169-8.