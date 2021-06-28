Parkland's Ai'yanna Gray-Williams named Most Outstanding 3-A female athlete at NCHSAA track and field championships

GREENSBORO — Parkland's Ai'yanna Gray-Williams was named the Class 3-A Most Outstanding Performer among the female athletes during the NCHSAA track and field championships at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.
Gray-Williams, a sophomore sprinter, won the 100 meters (12.14 seconds) and the 200 (24.66) convincingly and also ran legs on the Mustangs' winning 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams to earn the honor and help Parkland finish fourth.
These were the top-three individual finishers from area schools and the top area teams in each classification:
CLASS 4-A
Boys
3,200 meters: 1. Jean-Lou Paré (Page), 9 minutes, 15.26 seconds.
110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Johnson (East Forsyth), 14.23.
300 hurdles: 3. Gahques Ligons (Reagan), 38.97.
High jump: 1. Sheldon Ulmer (Northwest Guilford), 6 feet, 2 inches.
Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 60-2.
Discus: 2. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 169-8.
4X100 relay: 1. Reagan, 41.83.
4X200 relay: 2. Reagan, 1:27.67.
4X400 relay: 2. Reagan, 3:23.26.
Top area team: 3. Reagan, 43.
Girls
800 meters: 2. Gwen Parks (Reagan), 2 minutes, 13.59 seconds.
High jump: 2. Audrey Jenkins (Grimsley), 5 feet, 2 inches.
Pole vault: 3. Haley Hanes (West Forsyth), 11-0.
4X800 relay: 1. Reagan, 9:12.53.
Top area team: 6. Reagan, 38.
CLASS 3-A
Boys
100 meters: 1. Terrell Robinson (Mount Tabor), 10.67 seconds; 2. Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 10.85.
200: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 21.35; 3. William Sapp (Southwest Guilford), 21.72.
400: 2. Christian Parker (Southwest Guilford), 48.71.
1,600: 1. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford), 4:16.97; 2. Will Soule (Mount Tabor), 4:18.23.
110 hurdles: 1. Mekhi Wall (Dudley), 14.06; 2. Khairi Williams (Mount Tabor), 14.34.
300 hurdles: 1. Mekhi Wall (Dudley), 37.77.
Shot put: 2. Gunner Latimore (Smith), 50 feet, 4¾ inches; 3. Jamari Slade (Mount Tabor), 49-10.
4X200 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 1:28.06.
4X400 relay: 2. Dudley, 3:19.97; 3. Southwest Guilford, 3:25.28.
4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 8:02.12.
Top area team: 3. Mount Tabor, 63
Girls
100 meters: 1. Ai'yanna Gray-Williams (Parkland), 12.14 seconds; 3. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford), 12.28.
200: Ai'yanna Gray-Williams (Parkland), 24.66.
400: 2. Alyssa Hernandez (Northern Guilford), 57.51; 3. Megan Hatcher (Parkland), 57.77.
100 hurdles: 1. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford), 14.51.
Long jump: 2. Ija Mumford (ParklandO, 18 feet, 6 inches.
4X100 relay: 1. Parkland, 47.97.
4X200 relay: 1. Parkland, 1:40.41; 2. Dudley, 1:42.20.
4X400 relay: 3. Northern Guilford, 4:03.70.
4X800 relay: 3. Northern Guilford, 9:36.20.
Top area team: 4. Parkland, 59.
CLASS 2-A
Boys
Pole vault: 2. Jacob Murphy (Oak Grove), 13 feet.
4X800 relay: 3. Atkins, 8 minutes, 22.06 seconds.
Top area team: 14. Oak Grove, 15.5.
Girls
4X200 relay: 2. Atkins, 1 minute, 48.55 seconds.
Top area team: 10. Atkins, 18.
CLASS 1-A
Boys
200 meters: 2. Nathan Cathcart (Winston-Salem Prep), 22.71 seconds.
3,200: 3. Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter), 10:23.01.
4X200 relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness, 1:33.99.
Top area team: 4. Winston-Salem Prep, 41.
Girls
200 meters: 2. Tamia Johnson (Winston-Salem Prep), 25.86 seconds.
400: 2. Damyja Ortiz (Winston-Salem Prep), 58.82.
4X200 relay: 1. Winston-Salem Prep, 1:45.91.
4X400 relay: 1. Winston-Salem Prep, 4:14.51.
Top area teams: T21. Cornerstone Charter and Bishop McGuinness, 11
