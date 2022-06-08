Patrick Reed, 2013 Wyndham Championship winner, and Bryson DeChambeau to play on LIV golf tour, reports say

Patrick Reed, who scored his first PGA Tour win at the 2013 Wyndham Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau are the newest names who will compete in LIV golf tour events, according to multiple reports.

Reed and DeChambeau are expected to play in the LIV tour's first U.S. event June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore., just outside Portland.

The tour will makes its debut Thursday in London, with Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Kevin Na among the 48-player field.

Reed, with his wife, Justine, serving as his caddie, won in Greensboro in 2013 on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with Jordan Spieth. Reed hit an uphill 7-iron from a terrible lie under a tree to within 11 feet of the 10th hole flagstick, making a birdie putt to beat the eventual rookie of the year.

Reed has played in six Wyndhams, dating to 2011 and most recently in 2020, and pocketed $1.27 million in earnings.

Na was part of a six-player playoff in 2021, won by Kevin Kisner.

Johnson has resigned from the PGA Tour. The United States Golf Association said this week that those participating in the LIV London event would not be prevented from playing in next week's U.S. Open if they had qualified.

The $25 million prize fund for each LIV event flows from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

U.S. intelligence services said they believe the killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi of the Washington Post came at the orders of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who heads the Public Investment Fund, the Associated Press reports. The prince denies wrongdoing.

The fund is providing the hundreds of millions of dollars in sign-on fees and prize money that is enticing players away from the established tours and jeopardizing their participation in the majors and Ryder Cup.

Mickelson is reportedly getting $200 million, and Johnson is believed to have signed for $100 million.