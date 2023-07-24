British Open winner won twice in Greensboro as a junior golfer

Brian Harman, who won his first major championship on Sunday at the British Open, has a history in Greensboro back when he was a junior golfer.

Harman won the Wyndham Championship's American Junior Golf Association Tournament in back-to-back years in 2003 and '04. He's the only golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years in the history of the AJGA in Greensboro.

Before Harman started his college career at Georgia he was one of the top AJGA golfers on tour.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2002, 107 junior golfers who played the Wyndham Invitational went onto reach the PGA Tour including 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler.

Harman won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, and he won it in dominating fashion taking the Claret Jug by six strokes.

“That was quite a dominating performance by Brian Harman this week,” Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil said. “It was his third PGA Tour, but becoming a major championship winner is a game changer in a golfer’s career.... We’re very proud of him, and I look forward to congratulating him in person when we see him next.”

Harman, who has been a regular at the Wyndham Championship through the years, tied for third in 2013 and tied for sixth in 2019 in his two best finishes in Greensboro.

-John Dell