Justin Thomas, one of golf's biggest names, has committed to play in next month’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Thomas, who has won two major championships and is a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, made his tour debut at Sedgefield as a 16-year-old in 2009. He was granted a spot in the field thanks to winning the AJGA Tournament.
Thomas, 30, needs a good week in Greensboro to make sure he finishes inside the top 70 to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. He is sitting at No. 75 and is ranked No. 24 in the world.
Thomas is a former No. 1-ranked player in the world and has played in two Ryder Cups and three President's Cups. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and again in 2022.
“We are always ecstatic when Justin plays the Wyndham Championship. Justin is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour, and he’s a player every tournament wants in their field,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament's executive director.
This will be Thomas’ fourth appearance in Greensboro. He tied for 78th as an amateur in 2009, tied for 56th in 2015 and missed the cut in 2016.
A few years ago, Thomas told Jeff Mills of the News & Record of Greensboro what he remembered about playing on the PGA Tour as a 16-year-old.
“I was nervous,” Thomas said about his debut. “It’s funny when I sit back and look at it, because I really played well that first day. … Looking back at it, I’m like, ‘What was I doing shooting 5-under at a tour event when I was 16?’ It’s crazy … and it got me really motivated to be out here.”
Thomas is also trying to pick up valuable Ryder Cup points and comes into this week at No. 14 on the list. Thomas failed to make the cut at the British Open but is in the field this week in Minnesota for the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship, which will be held Aug. 3-6, will be the 84th edition of one of the longest running stops on the PGA Tour.
