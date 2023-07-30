Will Zalatoris had to find something to do during all of his down time recovering from back surgery in April that ended his PGA Tour season. So, he went back to school at Wake Forest.

“In August I’ll finish up my requirements and I’ll be a Wake Forest graduate,” Zalatoris said by phone from Dallas with a proud tone in his voice. “That’s going to make my mom really happy.”

Zalatoris, 26, left Wake Forest a semester early to start his pro golf career and promised his parents, and Coach Jerry Haas of the Demon Deacons that he’d graduate. He worked on it his first two years as a pro, but there never seemed to be enough time to fit it all in. But since his surgery he worked hard to complete his requirements as a phycology major.

Zalatoris, who is married to the former Caitlin Sellers, met his wife at Wake Forest where she’s a graduate. They were married last December. “We will both be graduates next month,” he said.

As the Wyndham Championship gets going this week at Sedgefield Country Club it will be missing a familiar young star. Since turning pro Zalatoris had played at Sedgefield three times and loves the proximity of it being so close to where he was an All-America and ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest.

Last year he had his best finish tying for 21st at Sedgefield, but once he had surgery shortly after withdrawing from the Masters his season was over. He was warming up on the range for his first-round tee time at Augusta National and once he got to his 7-iron during warmups he realized he couldn’t play.

“My family didn’t even know at that point and they were out near the first tee waiting for me to tee off,” he said, "but I just couldn’t go.”

Zalatoris had been fighting the back injury for some time and was hoping rest and exercises would help, but when that didn’t work he decided to have the surgery.

The rehabilitation, however, has gone well and he’s starting to chip and putt. He can work his way up to hitting golf balls in another month or so.

“It’s been a long 13 weeks but we are on the right track,” Zalatoris said. “It looks like maybe I’ll be back playing in October. I think like around Sept. 17 I’ll be completely out of the rehab protocol so it’s progressing.”

Zalatoris, who is still ranked 18th in the world but at the end of last season was ranked as high as No. 7, has been doing a lot of watching golf on TV and staying busy as a member of the PGA Tour Players Advisory Board.

There has been a lot of grumbling since June 6 when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the LIV Golf Tour and the PGA Tour were merging. It caught the PGA Tour membership off guard, which included Zalatoris.

There hasn’t been much in the way of concrete news since the announcement. The 2024 schedule is not out yet, and Zalatoris isn't sure what that might look like other than the season will start in January.

“It probably won’t be ironed out for a while,” Zalatoris said about the merger. “We needed to end the litigation and couldn’t afford to spend a third of our reserves in court especially when you are going up against somebody with $750 billion dollars.”

Zalatoris said in the long run he sees positives.

“I hope we can come up with something to get everyone under one roof again,” said Zalatoris, who won last year in the FedEx Cup playoffs for his first career win. “That’s what you want, the best players going against the best and that’s what you see in the NFL, the NBA and Major League Baseball….There’s a lot of business opportunities and things like that which need to be figured out.”

Like a lot of PGA Tour golfers who didn’t take the money at LIV Golf, Zalatoris was miffed about the decision and not having any say in how the news was delivered.

“Having someone else make a decision for you, it’s hard to listen to but as player who really loves and supports the tour, how can we make sure that something like this doesn't happen again?” Zalatoris said.

While the PGA Tour and LIV Golf try to figure out what’s next, Zalatoris is looking at getting back to playing this fall. His hopes to play a couple of times in the fall, then be ready for the 2024 season in January.

The down time is something that Zalatoris said is necessary for his recovery. While he had enough time to complete his degree he also has spent quality in Dallas.

“My wife and I have been able to spend some time at home,” Zalatoris said. “We’ve been busy so that’s been good. As much as I’m not playing my mind is still there on golf and with the Players Advisory Board stuff. And I’m watching golf all the time and seeing how the guys are doing. My mind is still on golf even though I can't play yet.”

Zalatoris will likely be watching the Wyndham Championship this week.

“I love Sedgefield and my time goes back to like 2010 there when I was playing on the AJGA,” he said. “And whenever I was in school at Wake we had chances to go there and play so I hate that I’m missing it. Mark (Brazil, the executive tournament director) and his staff do a great job there.”

Because Zalatoris isn’t playing Sedgefield member, Scott Harvey, won’t have his locker messed with. Harvey, one of the top amateurs in the state, and Zalatoris are friends.

“I’ll miss leaving junk in Scott Harvey’s locker,” Zalatoris said. “I had Scott’s locker last year and made sure to leave some crap in there like scuffed up golf balls or whatever else I could find. I’ve played a couple of pranks on him when I was there so that’s been fun.”