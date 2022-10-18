Phenom Hoops' Tourney Town Showcase basketball returns to Triad

GREENSBORO — Phenom Hoops will bring a loaded field of high school basketball teams to Smith on Dec. 9-10 for this year's edition of the Tourney Town Showcase.
Action starts Friday, Dec. 9, with games at 4:30 p.m., 6, 7:30 and 9 and continues with eight games Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
An all-day admission pass is $15. All games will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network. Here's the schedule:
DEC. 9
4:30 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple
6: High Point Christian vs. Raleigh Christian
7:30: Pittsboro Northwood vs. Concord Cannon School
9: Atkins at Smith
DEC. 10
10:30 a.m.: Andrews at Smith (girls)
Noon: Mount Tabor vs. Ragsdale
1:30 p.m.: East Forsyth vs. High Point Christian
3: Page vs. Wesleyan
4:30: Calvary Day vs. The Burlington School
6: Grimsley vs. Southern Guilford
7:30: Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Pittsboro Northwood
9: Andrews at Smith (boys)