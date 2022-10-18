 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phenom Hoops' Tourney Town Showcase basketball returns to Triad

Phenom Hoops Tourney Town Showcase logo

GREENSBORO — Phenom Hoops will bring a loaded field of high school basketball teams to Smith on Dec. 9-10 for this year's edition of the Tourney Town Showcase.

Action starts Friday, Dec. 9, with games at 4:30 p.m., 6, 7:30 and 9 and continues with eight games Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

An all-day admission pass is $15. All games will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network. Here's the schedule:

DEC. 9

4:30 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Northwood Temple

6: High Point Christian vs. Raleigh Christian

7:30: Pittsboro Northwood vs. Concord Cannon School

9: Atkins at Smith

DEC. 10

10:30 a.m.: Andrews at Smith (girls)

Noon: Mount Tabor vs. Ragsdale

1:30 p.m.: East Forsyth vs. High Point Christian

3: Page vs. Wesleyan 

4:30: Calvary Day vs. The Burlington School

6: Grimsley vs. Southern Guilford

7:30: Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Pittsboro Northwood

9: Andrews at Smith (boys)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

