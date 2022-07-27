Players to watch and a guide to the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament

The field for the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament will include former champions and a handful of young players trying to move up in the ranks alongside tournament veterans Daniil Medvedev, the 2018 champion who is ranked No. 1, or last year's semifinalist Carlos Alcaraz, who is now No. 5.

What you need to know:

About the Winston-Salem Open

Dates: Aug. 20-27

Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center

Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com

What they're saying

“Fans will have a one-of-a-kind experience to witness Grand Slam champions play alongside tomorrow’s stars in an intimate setting at our world-class event." – Jeff Ryan, tournament director.

“This is such a great international field, and we know the fans will get to see high quality tennis every day of our event." – Ryan.

Players to watch

Newly announced

Ilya Ivashka: Returns to try to defend his 2021 championship, his first title on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 53.

Pablo Carreño Busta: The 2016 champion is No. 22 in the world and is the field's highest-ranked player. Reached finals of ATP Cup in Australia in January (lost to Denis Shapovalov) and Barcelona in April (lost to Alcaraz).

Botic van de Zandschulp: The native of the Netherlands is ranked No. 26 in the world; was No. 126 in the rankings of July 26, 2021. Reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2021. Won three Wimbledon matches before falling to Rafael Nadal in the round of 16.

Holger Rune: The French Open semifinalist from Denmark, who is 19, is ranked No. 27. After winning in Munich on May 1 when van de Zandschulp retired during the final, he reached the French Open quarterfinals before losing to Casper Ruud. Rune has lost opening-round matches in his last five tournaments.

Maxime Cressy: Won the grass-court tournament in Newport, R.I., this month and is ranked No. 34.

Marcus Giron: Ranked No. 55; reached the Winston-Salem quarterfinals last year.

Brandon Nakashima: Ranked No. 56; first trip to Winston-Salem.

Kyle Edmund: A former world No. 14 who played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in his first competition since October 2020 (knee injury and surgery). Playing in a Challenger Tour tournament in Winnipeg this week.

David Goffin: The native of Belgium, ranked No. 63, reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals before losing in five sets to Cameron Norrie. Goffin has reached the Winston-Salem quarterfinals twice among his three appearances.

Fabio Fognini: Winner of nine ATP titles and ranked No. 54 in the world.

Previously announced

Dominic Thiem: The 2020 U.S. champion rose to No. 3 in the world rankings and is returning from a right wrist injury that ended his 2021 season in August. Thiem, who fell as low as No. 352 in the rankings but is now No. 167, advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Generali Open in Kitzbühel in his native Austria.

Frances Tiafoe: The No. 29-ranked player reached the Wimbledon semifinals before losing to Goffin.

Kei Nishikori: Rose to No. 4 in the world rankings but underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in January. The winner of 12 ATP Tour titles has not played singles since Indian Wells in October.

Tommy Paul: The Greenville native is ranked No. 36 in the world.

Notable

Ivashka, Paul, Nakashima and Tiafoe are all playing in the Atlanta Open this week.

The tournament still has two wild-card entries to award.