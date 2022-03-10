PLAYING IT FORWARD: Bishop juniors Charley and Tate Chappell lead and freshman Adelaide Jernigan follows

Robinson says Jernigan was able to provide that spark because “she was willing to listen and learn from the older kids. Sometimes when you have a player as talented as she is, no matter the age, they don’t always listen to instruction and think they know it all. Adelaide is the total opposite. She’s a sponge when it comes to listening to Charley and Tate and even Kiersten Varner, who seems to have taken Adelaide under her wing a little bit.”

'You could start to see glimpses'

It’s rare that a freshman steps in and contributes in a significant way for the Villains. The only players who come to mind in the history of the storied program are Katheryn Lyons, Cameron Nieters and, of course, the Chappells. Robinson realized that Jernigan could join that select group after Bishop played in the prestigious Best of Maryland team event last summer.

“She performed really well against those teams,” the Villains’ coach says, “and you could start to see some glimpses of what we thought she could be this season.”

What Jernigan has become is a big, versatile guard who can score off the bounce or rain 3-pointers on defenses that give her too much room. It hasn’t been without some bumps along the way.