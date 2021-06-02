Plenty of reactions on social media about Mike Krzyzewski retiring after this upcoming season

The reaction about the impending retirement of Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke was wide ranging on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Coach K will step away from the Blue Devils’ program that won five national championships on his watch after the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Here are a few samples:
BREAKING for @FO_Sports: Initial comments from former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after the 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/4icSMhAczn— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 2, 2021
"To all of us, [Coach K] is Duke. ... I can't imagine my life without him."—@JayBilas after the news of Coach K's plans to retire following next season. pic.twitter.com/sMYZ1tmA8o— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021
