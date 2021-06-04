Point man: Bruce Hayes a pivotal part of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

“Humpy used to box in the Charlotte area back in the day,” Hayes said. “We never boxed against each other, but he’s also in the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame.”

NASCAR has also recognized Hayes Jewelers as one of the longest-running sponsors.

“He just loves it,” Zack said about Bowman Gray Stadium’s tradition. “And it’s good advertising for us but we’ve been out there so long everybody knows us and that’s good. But he just loves to help out and loves the excitement of race night on Saturdays.”

In the 1980s, Hayes was the owner of Caraway Speedway for several years and knows how hard it is to run a small track. That’s one reason why he’s so adamant about sponsoring at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“They’ve had some hard times up there so I’ve tried to do what I can to help them out,” Hayes said.

Excited about return to racing

Like fans who can’t wait for the shortened 11-week racing season to finally open on Saturday, Hayes is eager for Bowman Gray Stadium's opening night.