Point man: Bruce Hayes a pivotal part of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

LEXINGTON — He bleeds gas.
That might be the best description of what Bruce Hayes has meant to Bowman Gray Stadium racing through the years as a devoted and much-needed sponsor. He's loved the sport since he was a kid growing up in Lexington.
Hayes, 87, has been one of the racing series' sponsors for as long as he can remember, going back to when his father started to promote Hayes Jewelers, a family-run business that opened in 1939. Hayes’ love of the sport extends into the higher levels of racing, where he’s never been afraid to put his money toward a promising driver or an established star.
For the last 22 years he has sponsored Tim Brown with his Hayes Jewelers logos shining brightly as the lights of the stadium take hold just after dusk. It also doesn't hurt Hayes' brand that Brown has won 10 Modified championships at the Winston-Salem stadium, which will open its 2021 season on Saturday and welcome thousands of fans for the first time in more than 21 months.
“I started going to Bowman Gray in the late 1940s and early '50s when my dad would take me,” Hayes said. “They were doing all kinds of racing back then.”
Hayes has ridden shotgun in the sport ever since, helping sponsor the Winston Cup when Reynolds Tobacco Co. was a major player in NASCAR. He still sponsors the top series in NASCAR by building and supplying the trophies.
Bowman Gray Stadium, his first love
But Hayes' first love has always been Bowman Gray Stadium, where the 72nd season will begin with the Hayes Jewelers 200 for the Modified Division.
“He’s a tough old bird,” Brown said with a laugh.
There’s no denying Hayes’ impact at the stadium because local sponsors keep the series going.
“He’s a big deal in racing all over because he helped sponsor Richard Petty (who won his 100th career race at Bowman Gray Stadium), Dale Earnhardt Sr., Ralph Brinkley (64 career wins at BG) and others,” said Brown, who has 91 wins of his own, most of any driver at the stadium. “He’s like my daddy because I talk to him every night and we literally have more like a father-son relationship than we have a business relationship as a sponsor.”
In 2014, Hayes was awarded the Allison Family Corporate Award in memory of Clifford and Davey Allison for commitment to the sport and to NASCAR.
Helping make the stadium a success
Gray Garrison, the longtime Bowman Gray promoter, is part of the family that started the racing series in 1949. When it became apparent early in 2020 that there would be no racing at the city-owned stadium because of the pandemic, Garrison got a call from Hayes.
“He’s been here so long, and he’s just one of those sponsors who are always there for us,” Garrison said. “He understands it's weather-related with our business, and when COVID-19 first hit he called me and said, ‘What can I do to help?’”
Hayes grew up in the Erlanger Mills neighborhood in the 1930s, getting involved in boxing. He won more than 100 matches and in 2011 was inducted into the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame.
“I won more than I lost in boxing, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “In those days us kids would get up every day and run 5 miles. That would get us into shape, and that sort of led a lot of us to go and try boxing.”
While his father, Delmar, started the family business, it was Bruce who carried that on after his graduation from Wake Forest. Bruce’s son, Zack, also a Wake Forest graduate, is in the family business, but it’s auto racing that is their hobby.
Rubbing elbows with the big boys
From Bubba Beck to Ralph Brinkley to Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, Hayes has sponsored some of the sport's biggest names. He also tagged along with Junior Johnson back in the day, and he’s known Humpy Wheeler, the former Charlotte Motor Speedway president, most of his life. Hayes has also sponsored Bowman Gray Stadium legend Junior Miller.
“Humpy used to box in the Charlotte area back in the day,” Hayes said. “We never boxed against each other, but he’s also in the Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame.”
NASCAR has also recognized Hayes Jewelers as one of the longest-running sponsors.
“He just loves it,” Zack said about Bowman Gray Stadium’s tradition. “And it’s good advertising for us but we’ve been out there so long everybody knows us and that’s good. But he just loves to help out and loves the excitement of race night on Saturdays.”
In the 1980s, Hayes was the owner of Caraway Speedway for several years and knows how hard it is to run a small track. That’s one reason why he’s so adamant about sponsoring at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“They’ve had some hard times up there so I’ve tried to do what I can to help them out,” Hayes said.
Excited about return to racing
Like fans who can’t wait for the shortened 11-week racing season to finally open on Saturday, Hayes is eager for Bowman Gray Stadium's opening night.
“When you start back the racing, I think folks are going to camp out just to make sure they get in,” Hayes said. “It might be the biggest crowd they have ever had up there on opening night. There are going to be scores of people coming from out of state and all the loyal, diehard fans will be there, so it’s going to be packed.”
Burt Myers, the four-time defending Modified champion who has had his battles on the track with Brown, says he has nothing but respect for Hayes and his role.
“Bruce and all of our sponsors out here are something that we can never take for granted,” Myers said. “Sure, we might have our differences on the track or whatever but, heck, I go to Bruce’s jewelry shop and I’ve gotten something there for my wife. We need those sponsors like him.”
Hayes says he’s never missed a season in the 72-year history of the series.
“People like to see the drivers fight and hit each other,” Hayes said about the entertainment value. “The racing is good but what happens as far as after the races are things the fans enjoy. And you can’t beat the price for that kind of entertainment. It’s a good place to take your family.”
As he recounts his many years around the sport of racing, he sat back in his chair and offered a slight smile and said: “It’s a good life.”
336-727-4081