President's Cup will be played in Charlotte next fall at Quail Hollow Club
top story

President's Cup will be played in Charlotte next fall at Quail Hollow Club

The President's Cup will be held in Charlotte in September of 2022

The Ryder Cup was dominated by the United States last week as it beat Europe 19-9 in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The next big team competition will be next fall at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte with the President’s Cup.

Davis Love III, a Charlotte native and World Golf Hall of Fame member, is the United States’ team captain. Love is also a former North Carolina golfer who won on the PGA Tour stop in Greensboro three times.

Love's last PGA Tour win came in the 2015 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Tickets for the President's Cup will go on sale starting Friday with plenty of options.

The tournament will be held Sept. 19-25.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

President's Cup

When: Sept. 19-25, 2022

Where: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte

Tickets: presidentscup.com

