Professional Bull Riders competing in Winston-Salem this weekend

img_4757_720.jpg

Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines with Dang It, a Davis Rodeo Ranch bull that was granted honorary citizenship at a ceremony Thursday to promote the weekend's Professional Bull Riders competition at Joel Coliseum.

 Wes Young, Journal

A preview of the Professional Bull Riders event this weekend in Winston-Salem:

What

Team competitions in the Professional Bull Riders Series, including franchise owner Richard Childress' Carolina Cowboys

Where

Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

When

Friday-Sunday

Competition schedule

7:45 p.m. Friday

Game 1: Kansas City Outlaws vs. Austin Gamblers

Game 2: Nashville Stampede vs. Oklahoma Freedom

Game 3: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Texas Rattlers

Game 4: Missouri Thunder vs. Carolina Cowboys

6:45 p.m. Saturday

Game 5: Austin Gamblers vs. Oklahoma Freedom

Game 6: Missouri Thunder vs. Nashville Stampede

Game 7: Texas Rattlers vs. Kansas City Outlaws

Game 8: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Carolina Cowboys

1:45 p.m. Sunday

Game 9: Texas Rattlers vs. Missouri Thunder

Game 10: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Austin Gamblers

Game 11: Oklahoma Freedom vs. Kansas City Outlaws

Game 12: Nashville Stampede vs. Carolina Cowboys

PBR Cowboy Days Fan Festival

4 p.m. Friday: Meet-and-greets with Mike Dillon, Jerry Hailey and Chocolate Myers (5:25 p.m.); Austin Dillon (5:35 p.m.); and Richard Childress (5:45 p.m.). Performance by Cody Webb (6 p.m.). Winston-Salem Fairgrounds; admission is free.

2 p.m. Saturday: Car show (2 p.m.). Meet-and-greets with Jerome Davis and Tiffany Davis (4:15 p.m.), Mason Taylor and Boudreaux Campbell (4:25 p.m.), Daylon Swearingen and Cooper Davis (4:35 p.m.); Q&A with Richard Childress (4:45 p.m.). Performance by Elvie Shane (5 p.m.). Winston-Salem Fairgrounds; admission is free.

Information and tickets

PBR.com

