Professional Bull Riders competing in Winston-Salem this weekend

A preview of the Professional Bull Riders event this weekend in Winston-Salem:
What
Team competitions in the Professional Bull Riders Series, including franchise owner Richard Childress' Carolina Cowboys
Where
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
When
Friday-Sunday
Competition schedule
7:45 p.m. Friday
Game 1: Kansas City Outlaws vs. Austin Gamblers
Game 2: Nashville Stampede vs. Oklahoma Freedom
Game 3: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Texas Rattlers
People are also reading…
Game 4: Missouri Thunder vs. Carolina Cowboys
6:45 p.m. Saturday
Game 5: Austin Gamblers vs. Oklahoma Freedom
Game 6: Missouri Thunder vs. Nashville Stampede
Game 7: Texas Rattlers vs. Kansas City Outlaws
Game 8: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Carolina Cowboys
1:45 p.m. Sunday
Game 9: Texas Rattlers vs. Missouri Thunder
Game 10: Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Austin Gamblers
Game 11: Oklahoma Freedom vs. Kansas City Outlaws
Game 12: Nashville Stampede vs. Carolina Cowboys
PBR Cowboy Days Fan Festival
4 p.m. Friday: Meet-and-greets with Mike Dillon, Jerry Hailey and Chocolate Myers (5:25 p.m.); Austin Dillon (5:35 p.m.); and Richard Childress (5:45 p.m.). Performance by Cody Webb (6 p.m.). Winston-Salem Fairgrounds; admission is free.
2 p.m. Saturday: Car show (2 p.m.). Meet-and-greets with Jerome Davis and Tiffany Davis (4:15 p.m.), Mason Taylor and Boudreaux Campbell (4:25 p.m.), Daylon Swearingen and Cooper Davis (4:35 p.m.); Q&A with Richard Childress (4:45 p.m.). Performance by Elvie Shane (5 p.m.). Winston-Salem Fairgrounds; admission is free.