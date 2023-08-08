North Carolina will take center stage in pro golf three different times next year thanks to the U.S. Open being played at Pinehurst No. 2.

The PGA Tour announced its 2024 schedule and the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow in Charlotte will be in May, the U.S. Open will be in June and then the final regular-season tournament on the PGA Tour will be in mid-August at the Wyndham Champi-onship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Webb Simpson, who fired a 7 under 63 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, is excited about the three tournaments in our state.

“It’s going to be really cool,” said Simpson, the winner of the 2012 U.S. Open. “I was thinking about that today, and North Carolina has so much to offer and with tournaments next year in May, June and August is big. The more golf in North Carolina, the better.”

Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, likes the way the schedule shapes up for next year. There will be no PGA Tour tournament the week before the Wyndham Championship because of the Olympics in Paris.

The field for this past Wyndham Championship was stronger with the FedEx Cup playoffs only taking the top 70 in the points’ race. That’s the same number of golfers it will take next season as well. “I’m excited about U.S. Open in Pinehurst,” Brazil said. “That’s great and I’m for anything that promotes golf our great state.”

As for the Wyndham Championship, Brazil says he’s excited about the future. Wyndham Worldwide, the title sponsor, has a contract with the tournament through the 2026. Brazil says it will be awhile until negotiations begin to extend that contract. Wyndham has been the title sponsor for the last 17 years.

“It's a phenomenal relationship,” Brazil said. “We could not be any more blessed to have such a great title sponsor.”

Next year’s Wyndham Championship is scheduled for Aug. 8-11 and it will be the 85th edition of one of the longest PGA Tour tournaments on the schedule.

The PGA Tour will be going back to the calendar-year format for the first time since 2012. There will be no wrap-around season for 2024. The season will start in January and end on Oct. 1.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said: “We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars."

One of the new tournaments in 2024 will be The Myrtle Beach Classic, which will be played opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. That tournament will be played at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in South Carolina.

