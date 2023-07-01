Brian Gentry was a behavior tech and a social worker, yet behind the scenes he still had weekly calls with an agent hoping to get word for an opportunity in pro football.

Agent Steve Morrison gave him a call. It wasn’t about getting back to the gridiron, though. Instead, it was an inquiry about moving to Las Vegas to participate in the re-boot of SlamBall, a more physical version of basketball featuring trampolines, no out of bounds and just four players per team.

Gentry hadn’t played organized basketball since he was a sophomore at East Forsyth High School, but the league’s background check saw his leadership and a no-fear mentality as a former college football player at Morgan State and Fayetteville State.

“So they were like, ‘Yeah, we want you to come in and be a stopper,’” Gentry said. “There are three positions: a gunner, a handler and a stopper. The stopper is the most aggressive; it’s more contact. You’re blocking shots; you’re going up and all of that. … Position-wise, I’m going up with people that do the tricks and all that, block their shots, make the contact like you see on videos of people getting laid out. They want me to do that. I said, ‘I’m good with that.’”

First launched in 2002, Series 6 of SlamBall begins on July 21 and ends Aug. 17-19 with playoffs and a championship. All of its games take place at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The league is comprised of eight teams, with its seven-man rosters formed through a player draft in early June. The league recently announced an exclusive television contract with ESPN for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ together will air more than 30 hours of programming for the sport across five weekends.

Coaches are made up of former coaches and players from the sport’s past. One of them is Ken Carter, whose life story is the basis for the 2005 basketball film Coach Carter.

When searching for talent, the league sought athletes with a variety of skillsets for a game that combines elements of basketball with hockey and trampoline skill. According to the league, 68% of drafted players have basketball backgrounds, 16% played football, 9% were on track and field teams, and 7% participated in multiple sports.

For example, Gentry’s Slashers teammate Tony Crosby II, the shortest player in the league at 5-foot-6, finished second at the 2018 WAC Outdoor Championships in the high jump and won the prestigious Quai 54 Dunk Contest in 2021. The 6-foot-9, 285-pound Ozone stopper Vincent Boumann, known as Lumberjack, is a former Western Oregon basketball player who has played professional hoops and rugby. He is the tallest player in SlamBall this season.

“The players selected to compete in SlamBall are a cross-section of the best athletes in basketball, football, track and more,” said SlamBall co-founder Mason Gordon. “They possess the wide variety of abilities needed to excel in our unique mix of several sports that highlights their versatility, speed, strength and skills.”

Gentry said that when going for a physical, other prospective players didn’t show up. The player suggested childhood friend Darion Slade, a former West Forsyth High School athlete looking for a job after previously being released by the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

“He called me because some people didn’t show up for tryouts and the owner was looking for some people to fill the spots, and he felt like I would be a perfect fit for the sport,” Slade said. “So he gave me a call. He was right there with the owner. I sent over a few highlight tapes from when I played basketball in high school and my stuff from college. He liked it and asked if I could be on the next flight out the next morning. So I bought a plane ticket, flew right out and that’s really how it started.”

After a tryout period, the 25-year-old Slade was drafted in the fifth round by the Gryphons, and 26-year-old Gentry was selected in the seventh round by the Slashers.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Slade was a three-time All-Big South selection as a defensive back for Campbell University. As a senior, he was the only player in the conference with at least 60 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, despite only playing in nine games.

The 2016 West Forsyth graduate will be a handler, similar to basketball’s point guard position. In an interview Thursday, Slade said that this sport requires more stamina than regular basketball or football because of the non-stop action — they play 20-minutes of running clock— that includes hockey-like checks, no foul shots and having to jump on the trampolines. The lack of out of bounds (there is a wall) or foul shots, in addition to there only being one timeout per team, takes away break opportunities.

He also wasn’t exposed to the sport previously and has had to learn the rules and how to play.

“It’s a big adjustment because I haven’t played organized basketball since my senior year of high school,” Slade said. “I’ve been in football shape, which is way different than basketball shape, but now you also have to jump on the trampolines, which is very tiring and you have to stay focused when you get tired because you can get hurt easily if you are lackadaisical. So it’s a big adjustment as far as stamina and fatigue, but I consider myself an athlete and I consider myself able to grasp anything I put my mind to.”

Players in the league are each given $450 per diem a week and then are given a weekly salary based on draft position. The league also provides Airbnb living for each team with pools and hot tubs, with each player getting their own room, team rental cars and quick access to the grandeurs of Vegas.

“My one check (for a week) is more than what I made in a month at my job,” Gentry said.

Neither player knows what the long-term future holds, but they will cherish the opportunity while it lasts.

“I just take it one opportunity at a time,” Slade said. “I’m in this league right now, so this is where my head is at right now. I want to be the best I can be right now in this league.”