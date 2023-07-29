The Carolina Thunderbirds have yet another head coach. This time, it’s Steve Harrison who has been named the next coach for the FPHL team.

Two weeks ago the Thunderbirds named Jesse Messier as the replacement for Garrett Rutledge. But just a few days after Messier accepted the job, he decided to take another job with the Kam River Fighting Walleye, a team in Canada.

The Thunderbirds made the announcement on Saturday in a letter to fans on their website.

“With a mix of excitement and anticipation, we come to you today to share some coaching changes within our team,” the letter said. “…While we had high hopes for Jesse, we firmly believe that everything happens for a reason, and we are thrilled to introduce our new head coach, Steve Harrison, who will lead our flock to even greater heights.”

Harrison, who was born and raised in Toronto, was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 1978, and played 15 seasons in various leagues in the United States, Canada and Europe.

He later got into coaching with junior teams in Canada before leading the Danville Dashers to the FPHL title in 2017.

The good news for the Thunderbirds is he’s very familiar with the league and will take over a team that lost in the FPHL championship series last season and had won their division.

“We understand the impact of coaching changes on our dedicated fans, and we want to as-sure you that our commitment to you remains unwavering,” the open letter to fans read. “Your support is the heartbeat of our team, and we will continue to put you at the forefront of everything we do.”

Rutledge spent two seasons with the Thunderbirds, going 79-44-10 overall, including getting to the playoffs both seasons. Last season the Thunderbirds went 46-15-5 combined in the regular season and playoffs, Rutledge was the Federal Prospects Hockey League coach of the year, guiding them to the FPHL championship series before losing to Danbury.