GREENSBORO – Justin Thomas isn’t the only golfer at the Wyndham Championship who has a lot to play for this week.

Several are vying to get into the playoffs and be a part of the postseason on the PGA Tour.

When the 156-player field tees off on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club it’s technically the last regular-season tournament on the schedule. The reality is the playoffs have already started.

There are 68 of the top 100 golfers on the FedEx Cup points list here this week. With only the top 70 moving on to the St. Jude Classic in Memphis next week the points’ watch will be on all week.

“I'm in a position where I might not make the playoffs…,” Thomas said on Tuesday. “There's also guys that maybe have been in this position I'm in right now that have played as well as I have other seasons. It's like that is the reality of golf, like it's all on you. You're not relying on any teammates to bail you out… it's all on you.”

Another big name here this week is Adam Scott, who is trying to keep his streak alive of playing in every FedEx Cup playoff since it started in 2007. Matt Kuchar, who is also here this week, is the only other golfer to play in every FedEx Cup playoff.

Last year champion Tom Kim made 25 birdies after his quadruple bogey on the first hole on Thursday. In 2017 Henrik Stenson made a tournament-record 29 birdies and the winner on Sunday will have likely made plenty of birdies.

Going low is a priority and even though the Bermuda rough is high golfers keeping it in the fairway can take aim all week long.

In last year’s Wyndham there were 1,841 birdies made over the 72 holes with 63 eagles. That was the fourth-highest amount of birdies and eagles combined on the PGA Tour last season.

Shane Lowry, yet another golfer who has to play his way into the playoffs, said going low isn’t a secret on the Donald Ross layout.

“I think this is a funny venue where, you know, sometimes it can play quite difficult,” Lowry said. “If you're not hitting fairways out here, it's a difficult golf course, but if you hit fairways, there's a lot of chances….There's a lot of birdies to be had out there, but you also need to be diligent in what you're doing.”

Here are five players to watch:

Justin Thomas

He’s also playing for a chance to be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team later this summer but needs a good week. When he was 16-years-old, which was 14 years ago, he made the cut here when he was in high school.

He missed the cut last week but says he’s confident he can turn it around.

“I know I'm really, really close to playing some really, really good golf,” he said. “The reality is I need to play well this week.”

Adam Scott

In 2021 he was part of a six-man playoff here. In that tournament Kevin Kisner won but Scott missed a four-footer that would have gave him the title in the playoff.

He’s shown some good form of late, but it will come down to his putting. If he’s putting well there’s a good chance he’ll be right there on Sunday.

“I'm really thinking about winning the tournament, not just trying to squeak in (the playoffs) next week,” he said.

J.T. Poston

He comes into Sedgefield looking to win again at Sedgefield. The 2019 winner shot four rounds in the 60’s last week and tied for second. He’s definitely capable of making birdies in bunches, and he obviously knows the course well.

The 30-year-old from Hickory who is a Western Carolina grauate has six top 10’s this season and is 49th on the points’ list coming into this week.

Billy Horschel

Not a lot has gone right for Horschel this season, but he found a little something last week when he tied for 13th. He is 116th on the points’ list so he’s got nothing to lose this week.

In 2020 he finished second here and tied for 27th and loves coming to play Sedgefield.

Alex Smalley

The former Duke star is a Sedgefield member who lives in Greensboro and has steadily improved over the last two years. He tied for 29th in 2021 and tied for 13th last year which included a 64 in the final round.

He has climbed to 68th in the world rankings and is 47th on the points’ list.

This tournament has a good reputation for first-time PGA Tour winners and Smalley fits the profile.

“I would say the only thing that is different is that I'm staying at home, sleeping in my own bed, that kind of thing, not staying in hotel,” he said about the luxury of a home game this week.

Honorable mention: Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia and Webb Simpson.

