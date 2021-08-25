Frances Tiafoe knocks Andy Murray out of Winston-Salem Open

The draw of Murray, a three-time grand slam champion, was clearly the reason for such big crowds both Sunday and Tuesday nights.

“I was very excited when I heard that Andy Murray would be playing,” said Lolly Glenn, who lives in Winston-Salem. “This is the only night I have tickets for so I feel very lucky to be able to get to see him play.”

The tournament also suffered another major setback Tuesday when No. 2 seed David Goffin withdrew because of an injury to his left knee. Goffin is ranked No. 30 in the world and has won five ATP tournament titles. His highest career ranking was No. 7 in 2017.

Goffin, who was scheduled to play Thiago Monteiro of Brazil Tuesday night, was replaced by lucky loser Eduardo Nava, a redshirt senior at Wake Forest. The Monteiro-Nava match was played after the Murray-Tiafoe battle.

Later Tuesday No. 8 seed John Millman of Australia also withdrew. Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, who was the No. 7 seed, withdrew on Monday. That leaves the tournament without three of the top eight original seeds.

Tournament director Jeff Ryan was disappointed with the departure of Goffin but understands the situation.