The Carolina Thunderbirds, who were one victory away from winning the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship, will have a different look this coming season.

Coach Garrett Rutledge, who was on the bench for the last two seasons, and leading scorer Gus Ford have moved on to other opportunities. Rutledge, who has taken a job with the Saginaw Spirit in Michigan in the Ontario Hockey League, was the coach of the year in the FPHL, and Ford was the league’s most valuable player.

The team also parted ways with popular play-by-play announcer Brett Wiseman, who was also the director of media relations. Wiseman spent three seasons as an intern, then this past season was elevated to the play-by-play announcer for every game.

“I am heartbroken by the Thunderbirds decision to relieve me of my duties,” Wiseman said in a statement. “However, I understand their decision is part of the business of sports. They chose to go in a different direction, and that is their decision.”

Wiseman was the announcer for this past season with every game being broadcast on WTOB radio in Winston-Salem. His feed was also used on the YouTube channel for the home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

In his statement to the Journal Wiseman thanked the fans for their loyalty to the team.

“I feel for the fans, and I am beyond upset I will no longer be able to be their voice,” he said. “I would like to thank those same passionate fans for their unwavering support, and ownership for the opportunity….”

Wiseman said he would like to stay in the business, and said he’s working on other opportunities.

“Again, thank you to the fans, the players, ownership and the community,” he said. “Flock together, flock forever.”

This past season the Thunderbirds won their division and made it to the Commissioner’s Cup finals before losing to the Danbury Hat Tricks in the best of five series. The Thunderbirds won the first two games at the Annex, but then lost three in a row on the road.

In the deciding game Danbury won 3-2 in overtime.

Rutledge spent two seasons with the Thunderbirds going 79-44-10 overall which includes getting to the playoffs in both seasons. This past season the Thunderbirds went 46-15-5 combined in the regular-season and playoffs.

Ford had one of the best offensive seasons in Thunderbirds history playing in 64 games with 56 goals and 75 assists. On his Instagram feed the 28-year-old Ford said he’s signed to play overseas for Les Bisons of the France2 league.

The Thunderbirds, who won the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup, were third in attendance this past season averaging 2,800 per game in the 3,000-seat Annex.

