Sebastian Baez, demonstrating his stamina in light of oppressive heat and a long match in the previous round, captured the Winston-Salem Open title on Saturday, taking a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Jiri Lehecka.

It took Baez, who is from Argentina, 3 hours, 19 minutes to overcome top-seeded Borna Coric in three sets in Friday’s semifinals. That match included two tie-breakers. By comparison, Lehecka advanced to the finals after third-seed Sebastian Korda withdrew following an ankle injury suffered in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

This was Baez’s fourth career title and first ever on a hard court. After what seemed to be a marathon with Coric, it took him about 90 minutes to beat Lehecka and extend his match winning streak to 10.

“I’m young. That helped me a lot,” Baez said of playing two matches in 17 hours. “I don’t know in 10 years if I will have the same recovery, but I don’t know. I’m young.”

With temperatures above 90 degrees for the 5 p.m. match, many of the patrons at the stadium court were observed fanning themselves to fight off the heat. Baez did his best to spare them, and himself, a long stay under the sun. Ultimately, the skies became overcast and the sun was hidden.

Lehecka, from the Czech Republic, had the early edge in the first game, but he failed to convert three successive break points and dropped the first game when he put a return shot into the net. He went up two games in the second set before Baez broke serve en route to winning the next six games. Meanwhile, with every point lost, Lehecka bent down at the waist in obvious frustration that he wasn’t on his game when he needed to be.

And to add to his frustration, Lehecka double-faulted on championship point, leading Baez to fall on his back in a prone celebration.

Baez now prepares for the U.S. Open, where he will face ... Borna Coric on Monday.

“I just know he’s tired, too,” Baez said. “He’s bigger than me, so maybe I have a little difference because I’m young. We have a few days to recover.”

Earlier, the American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons won the doubles title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Lloyd Glasspool and Neal Skupski of England. It was their third victory of the summer, following back-to-back wins in July in Newport and Atlanta.

Withrow said the victory is just the preparation he and Lammons need for next week’s U.S. Open in New York.

“I think our U.S. summer has been pretty great so far, taking our third title,” said Withrow, from Omaha, Neb. “Winston is kind of a confidence builder for us, in our opinion. And you can kind of use that, hopefully, to catapult us next week and keep it going.”

Withrow said the pair had given thought to taking this week off and getting some rest before going into New York. The pair lost in the first round of the ATP event in Toronto earlier this month, and they suffered another first-round loss in Cincinnati last week.

“But we ended up having a couple of days at home before coming here, which was great and really got in a good, positive frame of mind, and felt like that’s just where we need to be,” he said.

Lammons, from Arlington, Texas, said the victory was especially satisfying because it came on American soil, where they got the support of the crowd.

“Tennis is a different sport, where we spend, probably, at least half of our year in other countries,” he said. “So, it’s always cool to be back home, and the crowd really gets behind us. So it’s fun to play with that atmosphere. I feel like we’re playing for more than just ourselves. And, you know, it’s a lot more fun. I think that’s the reason why we’ve been successful.”

