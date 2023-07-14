NORTH WILKESBORO — NASCAR has scheduled a fall run at the North Wilkesboro Speedway with the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150, set for Sept. 30.

The race is part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, according to a news release from Speedway Motorsports. The event is the first of the final three races of the tour season.

Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte are among the racing royalty expected to compete against Whelen Modified Tour title contenders Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby and Austin Beers in a 150-lap race for Modified supremacy.

Newman and Labonte both competed in modified races last August at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the Racetrack Revival, with Newman taking the checkered flag in one 50-lap feature and Labonte tallying a third-place finish in another.

“I am really looking forward to the Whelen Modified Tour race at North Wilkesboro,” Labonte said.

“I was able to race there at the last race in the Cup Series in 1996 and then went back last year in the Modified races there. With all the improvements that have happened there, I am really looking forward to going back.

GXS Street Stock Series racing will kick off that day’s action. A final schedule will be announced at a later date.