GREENSBORO — Bobby Powell, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, was casually asked earlier this week who he liked to win at Sedgefield Country Club.

He said Russell Henley, and that pick looks good already.

Henley’s eagle on the 15th, the short par-5, gave him the lead that pushed him to 7 under, and another birdie added up to a 62 after one round on Thursday.

The late draw gave him a better chance of scoring after the rain let up in the afternoon and he took advantage.

“I was just kind of hoping (the rain) would slow down a little bit,” said Henley, who has a one-shot lead on Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An. “And it did on the back nine, so we were fortunate. I hit a lot of fairways and felt like from there I could attack the golf course.”

His best attack came on the 15th, when his second shot on the par-5 finished about 12 feet from the hole. He made the eagle putt, and then birdied seven for his fifth straight round in the 60s going back to last year.

Henley, one of many former Georgia Bulldogs on the PGA Tour, has had a lot of success here starting with a tie for ninth in 2020, a tie for seventh in 2021 and a tie for fifth last year.

The one that stings, however, was in 2021 when he led most of the way but struggled with a 71 in the final round. He opened that tournament with a 62 as well, so he’s been in this position before.

“I think about it a lot,” he said about 2021, in which he finished a stroke out of the six-man playoff that was eventually won by Kevin Kisner. “I was leading by three going in the final round a couple years ago, and was leading the tournament by a few going into No. 11 on the last day and didn’t get it done. That’s a good learning experience, and feel like I’ve gotten better.”

Henley will have a slight advantage on Friday by playing in the early wave, unless it’s raining again.

“The forecast I’ve heard rain, I’ve heard no rain, so I’ve heard a lot of different things,” he said. “If we wake up and it’s pouring rain, I would say no. We’ve just got to see how the weather is.”

Thanks to early morning rain that stayed around until early in the afternoon, golfers were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.

Scott off to a good start

Adam Scott didn’t mince any words in his pre-tournament news conference. While he needs a good week to qualify or the FedEx Cup playoffs, he also said his goal was to win the tournament.

He got off to a good start on Thursday with a 5-under 65 to take the lead after the morning wave.

“I kind of plodded my way around and wasn’t anything spectacular, but nothing too bad either, really,” Scott said. “So just a bit of a sloppy last hole, but when you shoot 65 you can stomach that, and hopefully I’ll get off to a good start (on Friday) and keep the momentum going.”

Past champions Poston, Simpson in the hunt

Webb Simpson, who got his first PGA Tour win here 12 years ago, is finding some good form after battling neck injuries all season. Despite a bogey on the 18th, he shot a 67.

“It’s great, it always feels like home,” said Simpson, a former Wake Forest star. “It’s hard to believe it was 12 years ago that I had my first win, but this place is special. My brother lives here, my sister’s right down the road (in Winston-Salem), so I love coming back every year.”

Poston, the 2019 winner who grew up in Hickory, shot 65 and is very much in the hunt after one round.

“I was happy to see that it stopped there for a little bit,” Poston said. “I think you’re starting to see the scores with guys are making some birdies. It’s soft, the greens are still rolling really good, so you definitely have some chances out there.”

Thomas slogs his way through

Justin Thomas is trying to find something this week as he tries to qualify for the playoffs and on Thursday shot even par playing in a steady rain for 16 holes early in the day.

“I’m not very far away at all in terms of from the lead two or from being where I need to be,” Thomas said. “It was a little frustrating, having a little hard time getting things going, and I feel like I had a couple chances there on my front nine, but especially my back nine.”

Thomas will tee off later in the day in Friday’s second round.

“Even par’s not going to kill me as long as it doesn’t get too nice out here and these guys don’t go deep,” he said.

Woods news hits

Early this week the PGA Tour made a major announcement with its policy board as Tiger Woods has agreed to be a part of the process. Woods joins the board that will have six player directors.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Woods said in a statement earlier this week. “This is a critical point for the tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in tour operations are in the best interest of all tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”

Justin Thomas, who is a close friend of Woods, embraced the news.

“I’m obviously excited to have Tiger on behalf of the players,” Thomas said. “I know that he takes it very seriously. I think he’s spoken to it some, but obviously his relationship with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and what they did to basically create the PGA Tour is big.”

Wyndham Championship extras

Kyle Reifers, 39, and a former Wake Forest star, is playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption. His caddie is Mike “Fluff” Cowan who used to caddie for Tiger Woods and more recently Jim Furyk. Cowan, 75, caddied for Reifers in Detroit in early July.

“It was through a friend of a friend,” Reifers said about landing Cowan. “I was trying to find somebody who was available and he was looking for a bag. It’s been great.”…

Camilo Villegas, the 2014 winner of the Wyndham Championship, made his broadcast debut on Thursday on the Golf Channel as a broadcaster. He sat in the booth with Steve Sands during the afternoon broadcast.

Villegas, 41, is a four-time PGA Tour winner, and is giving television a try. He’s battled injuries for the last several years and told Golf Digest:” I need to find out if I like it.”…

Several members of Sedgefield Country Club and friends of Alex Smalley were there for his tee time on Thursday afternoon. Also on the 10th tee were McConnell Golf’s Brian Kittler and Eric Ferguson, the head pro at Sedgefield.

“This is a big deal for us and Alex is such a good guy so we’re excited,” Ferguson said. “He’s been playing so well here late in the season.”…

Stephen Jaeger got off to one of the best starts of the entire field when he birdied the first three holes. He got to 6 under before settling for a 67. He was part of the morning wave, playing mostly in a steady rain.

“Yeah, it’s just more annoying,” Jaeger said about the weather. “So you’ve got to always make sure that your driver face is clean. Your swing doesn’t feel quite as good in the rain ... I feel like it definitely was a tough test today.”

