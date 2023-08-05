GREENSBORO — For the past several years, Billy Horschel has professed his love and commitment to the Wyndham Championship, doing whatever he could to fit it into his schedule.

Sedgefield Country Club is starting to love him back after he shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday in the third round. He did a nice job of following his 62 from Friday.

Now Horschel heads into Sunday’s final round tied with Lucas Glover at 18 under for the lead. Glover is playing steady, error-free golf, seemingly hiding under his golf cap with pure tunnel vision as he shot 62 on Saturday.

It will be a shootout on Sunday with 18 golfers within 10 shots of the lead. On a soft course with perfect greens, there’ll be plenty of birdies in the final round.

“I seem to be able to make a lot of birdies,” said Glover, 43, a former Clemson star who is playing here for the 19th time in his career. “I think you try to attack this place a little too aggressive and miss some fairways, it can bite you. I learned that quite a while ago. I think it's just a ‘fairways first’ mentality.”

One shot behind is Russell Henley, who was the first- and second-round leader. He didn’t have his best game but still shot 65 which included a long, twisting birdie putt on the 18th that will certainly help.

Byeong Hun An (65) is fourth at 15 under and Stephan Jeager keeps hanging around the leaderboard after he shot 64 and is five shots back.

Henley said: “You're going to get lapped if you're just playing for par out here.”

Horschel’s come a long way

It’s been a long, and sometimes arduous season for Horschel, but he has rebounded nicely and is having a good week.

He’ll need to win or finish runner up to advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs, but that’s not his main concern. After struggling in May, he was in bad shape mentally.

“We’ve talked about this enough and it's been well documented, this year's been a real struggle for me,” he said. “But since that 84 at Memorial, since that media session afterward, the game's actually been heading in the right direction. The results haven't shown that until the last week and so far this week, but there's been a lot of positive stuff coming.”

And if he misses the playoffs, he and his family have other plans.

“I have a trip planned with my kids and my wife to Abaco Club next week if we don't get in,” he said. “It's a win-win, I either go to Memphis (for the FedEx Cup playoff tournament) or I go to Abaco with my kids and wife for the week.”

Johnson excited about Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson, this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain, missed the cut by one shot on Friday.

It’s been a challenge to separate his playing from his captain duties.

“When I’m playing, I’m playing and I’m a competitor first and trying to win golf tournaments,” Johnson said.

Later this month he’ll name his team after the first six are automatic qualifiers.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime and it’s the best thing I’ve ever been associated with,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to temper my excitement because there’s a lot of work still to be done.”

Nobilo won here 26 years ago

Frank Nobilo, working the broadcast for CBS this weekend, remembers his win in 1997 at Forest Oaks Country Club. He beat Brad Faxon in a playoff on a Sunday in April when it was maybe 40 degrees and raining sideways.

“It was near unplayable conditions,” Nobilo said as he walked by the ninth green on Saturday.

One of the storylines that week was that Nobilo nearly didn’t play; Ernie Els sort of talked him into it.

“So Ernie says that course suits your game so you should play,” Nobilo said. “Then I find out Ernie had never seen Forest Oaks so he was lying to me. We laughed about that, but it did work out for me.”

That was also Els' first year playing in Greensboro and he tied for ninth.

Wyndham Championship extra

Justin Thomas said after Friday’s round he was proud of himself for grinding it out. He needs a good week to see his season continue in the playoffs. “I needed to make this cut, literally, very badly,” he said. “If I wanted any chance at what I want to do the rest of the year, I had to make it.” He followed that with a 66 to move to 9 under heading into the final round…

Michael Kim made a big push up the leaderboard on Saturday as he finished in the early afternoon shooting a 62. He started the day at 3 under and way back of the field in a tie for 20th. But when he finished he was tied for third at 11 under. “I three-putted from 15, 20 feet,” he said. “I blew the first one about 10 feet by. So other than that, I played really, really well today.”

D.J. Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy, walked this week with Webb Simpson outside the ropes. Gregory has been raising money for his Walking For Kids Foundation for the last 16 years. He’s raised more than $1 million and calls it his passion. He goes to just about every PGA Tour tournament and picks different golfers to follow. “I love what I do and these (golfers) believe in what I do so that keeps me going,” he said. He went to his first PGA Tour tournament when he was 12-years-old here at Greensboro at Forest Oaks Country Club. And last year he was named the winner of the PGA Tour’s Courage Award….

