Lori Osachy and her son made the seven-hour drive from Jacksonville, Fla., to catch some of the Winston-Salem Open, and she was more than ready to endure the 90-degree temperatures that were broiling the Wake Forest Tennis Center on Tuesday.

After emerging from their car, Osachy donned a small, clear backpack equipped with what she needed to sit in the sun and watch tennis without frying her skin, her brain or anything else.

“You have to prepare. You have to have a lot of water. You have to bring your water bottle, you have to bring your sunscreen,” she said. “You have to bring a jacket to cover up, and your pants if you need it. And just take lots of breaks.”

Osachy said if she and her son got too hot, they would retreat to their hotel room to soak up some air conditioning or to a restaurant to cool off and fortify themselves.

“And then we’ll come back for the night match, but it’s still hot at night,” she said. “It was very hot last night.”

Believe it or not, said Jacob Osachy, there won’t be any relief when they return home.

“It’s been like a heat index of 117 each day. But, I mean, it’s hot everywhere,” Jacob said. “You know, we’re not in Maine.”

A break from the sun is a little difficult for tournament patrons. None of the seating is protected from the sun for much of the day, and the only relief is on the concourse under the east stands at adjacent Allegacy Stadium, home of the Wake Forest football team. But it’s on the concourse where relief came in a variety of ways.

The guest services desk handed out hand towels dipped in cold water until those ran out. A “hydration station” was serving cool beverages as well. For those willing to risk advancing dehydration with something a little stronger, there were several places serving alcoholic beverages.

Mother and son will be heading home before the end of the tournament. They will miss Friday’s semifinals, when the high is forecast to be 98. Saturday’s high is forecast to be 94.

“We’re going back tomorrow. But it’s hot,” Lori said. “It’s not easy to be a fan.”

TOP SEED PREVAILS: Top-seeded Borna Coric rallied from an 0-3 deficit in the second game against former North Carolina standout Rinky Hijikata of Australia and pulled out a 6-2, 7-6 victory in an evening match on Tuesday. Hijikata was an alternate.

“I just needed to stay positive,” Coric said of his comeback from the deficit. “I learned throughout my career I need to stay positive, even when I’m down. I just knew I need to get through this match and, you know, that’s what it is.”

MICHELSEN ADVANCES: Alex Michelsen, the 18-year-old Californian who decided to forego a college career at Georgia to join the ATP Tour, took a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 15 seed Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

Elsewhere, Brandon Nakishima ousted seventh-seeded Arthur Fils of France 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2. Meanwhile, second-seeded Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won his match against Jack Draper of England, who retired before the second set. This was Draper’s latest tournament after suffering a shoulder injury.

Third-seed Sebastian Korda took a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Benjamin Bonzi of France.

LUCKY WINNER: Another Californian, Omni Kumar, took advantage of his “lucky loser” entry into the main singles draw of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, when he upset World No. 73 Arthur Rinderknech of France, 6-3, 7-6(3).

The 21-year-old left-handed came into the tournament without a win on the ATP Challenger Tour. He was defeated in the final round of qualifying by Illya Marchenko, but Kumar made his way into the main singles draw after former US Open champion Dominic Thiem withdrew due to a gastrointestinal issue.

Kumar, who is ranked No. 385, faced Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday evening.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem Open Tuesday action