Quick Take: East Forsyth 3, Greenville D.H. Conley 0

What

Game 1 of the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A softball championship series.

Where

Duke University Softball Stadium, Durham.

Why the Eagles won

It was quintessential East Forsyth 2022 softball. The Eagles scored early, leading 2-0 after three innings, and rode the pitching of Oklahoma signee Kierston Deal to a 3-0 win and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

East Forsyth had a leadoff runner in five of the seven innings against a Conley team that was riding a 24-game winning streak. The Eagles capitalized three times, using stolen bases and bunts to manufacture all of the runs they needed.

“With K.D. in the circle, one run is like five,” coach Ben McKinney said. “That’s why were scrapping for another run late in the game.”

That third run was typical of this team. Lindsay Clinard led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error.

Deal got better as the game went on, thanks to adjustments the Eagles made, and finished with 16 strikeouts while giving up four hits.

“She wasn’t getting ahead of batters early in the game,” McKinney said. “A lot of 1-0, 2-0 and she’d fight back. They were patient, so what we decided to do was go after the hitters on the plate and challenge them a little bit. Then they had to adjust and start swinging at first pitches, and we had them off-balance. We took them out of their game a little bit when we realized they were being patient.”

Coach Wayne Deans, who guided the Vikings to Class 3-A titles in 2011 and 2013 and a 4-A crown in 2015, said his team helped Deal with its impatience.

“She’s a great pitcher and you can’t take anything away from her, but we definitely made her look good,” Deans said. “We were swinging at really bad pitches, and that’s really uncharacteristic of us.”

Despite a dominant performance in Game 1 by Deal and East Forsyth, McKinney and his team know there’s still work to do Saturday. The Eagles lost the opener of last year’s championship series to Wilmington Hoggard before bouncing back to win Game 2 and losing Game 3 in heartbreaking fashion, 6-5.

“They’re not going to quit tomorrow,” East Forsyth’s coach said. “Conley’s coming to play. Last year, we lost the first one and took the second and there was a lot of pressure in that third game. We want to come out tomorrow and do what we did against Marvin Ridge (in an 8-0 win in Game 2 of the West Regional finals) and put up some runs early.”

Stars

East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 16 Ks, 0 BB, 2-for-2 with two IBB; C Madison McCarty 2 SAC; RF Kaitlyn King 2 SAC, R.

Conley — P Emma Adams 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 Ks, 4 BB (2 intentional), 1-for-3; SS Trinity Nichols 2-for-3, 3B.

What they said

“We were just not in sync at all today. Outwardly we said we were ready as a team, but deep down inside we had a little bit of nerves and anxious moments. They took advantage of their scoring opportunities and we just struggled. … They’ve got to fight and play with no fear, and I definitely think we’re going to see that tomorrow.” — Wayne Deans, Conley coach

Records

East Forsyth: 27-1.

Conley: 28-2.

Games 2 and 3

Noon and 3 p.m. (if necessary) Saturday at Duke.

Tickets

$10, available only online at GoFan.co

Linescore

East Forsyth 011 000 1 – 3 5 0

Conley 000 000 0 – 0 4 3

W: Kierston Deal (24-1). L: Emma Adams.

