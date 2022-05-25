Quick Take: East Forsyth 8, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 0

What

Game 2 of the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional softball championship series.

Site

East Forsyth HS, Kernersville

Why the Eagles won

East Forsyth scored early and often, and that was all senior left-hander Kierston Deal needed. The Oklahoma signee was dominant, as usual, pitching a one-hitter and striking out 10 as the Eagles earned their second straight trip to the Class 4-A championship series by sweeping Marvin Ridge.

“We have a completely different team this year,” said acting head coach Karlee Honeycutt. “We went from a power-hitting team to small ball, moving runners and doing the little things. That’s what we preached. It’s exciting to show them that’s how we got here and that’s how we’re going to win it.”

The Eagles were aggressive at the plate and on the base paths in taking a 4-0 lead through three innings as shortstop Gracie Flynn drove in two runs with a triple in a three-run third inning. First baseman Madison Jones put away the game with a two-run single in the sixth.

“The adjustment we talked about from yesterday (a 1-0, eight-inning win) was stringing hits together, putting the ball in play, making contact was the difference in tonight’s game,” said Honeycutt, who was filling in with head coach Ben McKinney sidelined because of an undisclosed illness.

Honeycutt was grateful that the Eagles didn’t need to play a third game at Marvin Ridge on Friday because she has other plans. The former Eagles standout will give birth Thursday after doctors induce labor.

“I’ve got eight days to recuperate, and then I’ll be back” for the state championship series, said Honeycutt, whose husband, Tripp, is the new head football coach at South Davidson

Stars

Marvin Ridge — 1B Jaedyn DePollo 1-for-2.

East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 7 IP, 1 hit, 10 Ks, 1 BB, 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; 1B Madison Jones 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; SS Gracie Flynn 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBIs.

What they said

"I knew coming into this game I had to trust my defense. I threw a lot of pitches last night. I got a lot of groundballs and popups, and they did the rest." — Kierston Deal, East Forsyth pitcher, on her approach Wednesday night

“Her big thing is figuring out the umpire’s strike zone, then basing her pitches off that. … After she figures that out and locks in, you can’t touch her. That’s going to be crucial in states, figuring it out quickly.” — Karlee Honeycutt, acting head coach for East Forsyth, on pitcher Kierston Deal

Records

Marvin Ridge: 20-4.

East Forsyth: 26-1.

State championship series

June 2-3 vs. Greenville Conley or Fuquay-Varina at a site TBA.

Linescore

Marvin Ridge 000 000 0 – 0 1 3

East Forsyth 031 022 X – 8 7 0

W: Kierston Deal (23-1). L: Anna Phifer (12-2).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.