Quick Take: East-West All-Stars basketball

GIRLS
West 62
East 55
BOYS
West 92
East 90
What
N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star basketball games.
Site
Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the West girls won
Neither team shot better than 28 percent from the field, but the West made 18 of 25 free throws, including its last 10 in the final 5:52. Shelby’s Kate Hollifield, a cousin of Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield, was named the MVP after scoring a game-high 18 points.
“One thing we knew was they were resilient,” West assistant coach Frank McNeil, from Dudley. “They worked hard in practice and made a lot of shots. At the end of practice we shot free throws and had to run if we missed. We never missed a free throw until today out here.”
Local flavor
North Davidson guard Emily Hege had 2 points and 2 assists in 19 minutes after spraining her left ankle in the opening 75 seconds.
What he said
“This was surreal, and it was a learning opportunity for me. Working with Coach Brad (Mangum of Maiden) – he’s a great offensive mind – and just being able to learn from his experience. That’s something I can take bag to my bag at Dudley.” — Dudley coach Frank McNeil, West assistant
Why the West boys won
Mount Tabor coach Andy Muse's team let a 19-point lead early in the second half slip away, but regained the lead and held on in a wild final minute. The East's Jaxon Ellingsworth, a 6-foot-8 forward from West Carteret was fouled on a put-back attempt with one-tenth of a second to play and the West leading 92-90. But the East Carolina signee missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally and the shot didn't hit the rim, so the West was able to run out the clock. Ellingsworth finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds.
“It was a good win to get with all the kids on this team," Muse said. "They played hard all weekend, shared the ball and played defense. I told them at halftime, even though we went up on them, ‘This is going to be a game. They are not going to lie down.’ We finished at the end.”
Local flavor
Mount Tabor guard Finley Simmons came off the bench to contribute nine points, four rebounds and two steals, and Bishop McGuinness forward Dawson McAlhany grabbed four rebounds and drew three charges.
What he said
“Just being in the gym with intelligent, hard-working kids with integrity … this was a great group on both teams. It was just a joy to work with kids who play at this level and buy in to coaching.” — West coach Andy Muse, from Mount Tabor