Quick Take: Greenville D.H. Conley 2, East Forsyth 1

What

Game 2 of the best-of-three NCHSAA Class 4-A softball championship series.

Where

Duke University Softball Stadium, Durham

Why the Eagles lost

Conley beat East Forsyth at its own game. The Vikings used leadoff walks to Riley Trueblood in the fifth and seventh innings to manufacture runs and played strong defense to hold on and force Game 3.

Conley stole five bases, three by Riley Trueblood, and her sister Mia knocked in both runs. Vikings pitcher Emma Adams gave up five hits, but induced 10 groundball outs and was efficient in getting the win with just 72 pitches.

Grace Flynn led off the game with an infield single and scored for East Forsyth, but that was all the Eagles could muster. Pitcher Kierston Deal held Conley to three hits and struck out 13, but two of the four runners she walked scored.

Stars

Conley — P Emma Adams 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 K; 1B Riley Trueblood 2 BB, 2 R; LF Mia Trueblood 1-2, SF, 2 RBI.

East Forsyth — P Kierston Deal 7 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 13 K; SS Grace Flynn 2-for-3, R.

Records

East Forsyth: 27-2.

Conley: 29-2.

Linescore

Conley                000  010  1  –  2  3  0

East Forsyth      100  000  0  –  1  5  0

W: Emma Adams (17-2). L: Kierston Deal (24-2).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

