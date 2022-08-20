Quick Take: No. 1 East Forsyth 49, Northwest Guilford 38

Site

Fred E. Lewis Stadium, Kernersville

Why the Eagles won

It was a night of highlights for senior quarterback Jaylen Raynor. How explosive was the Arkansas State commit? Raynor ran six times for 167 yards and two touchdowns and completed six of 12 passes for 139 yards and three TDs – in the first half. Unofficially, he finished with 337 yards and four TDs on 12 carries and completed 11 of 27 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Two more of his TD runs were called back because of holding penalties.

“What a player he is,” coach Todd Willert said. “Jaylen Raynor won the game for us tonight. It’s that simple.”

“I’ve seen him for four years now,” added Northwest Guilford coach Kevin Wallace. “He’s just great. … He dominated the game and we couldn’t handle him.”

Why the Vikings lost

After an impressive first drive that covered 67 yards in 14 plays and gave Northwest Guilford an 8-0 lead, the Vikings struggled to run the ball and struggled to run with the Eagles for the rest of the first half.

“The guys came out with great energy,” Wallace said. “We were ready to go. We hit some run-game stuff and some passes. We had good tempo. We just have to do it for a whole game.”

Northwest ran 15 times for 85 yards in the second half and Tanner Ballou threw two of his three touchdown passes in the final 24 minutes to rally the Vikings. Ballou finished 18-of-36 for 206 yards and picked up some key first downs with his feet in the second half. Northwest receivers Trent Cloud and Bristol Carter also made their share of plays.

The big plays

Raynor provided most of them, breaking tackles and either cutting back or simply running away from Northwest Guilford defenders. He also made some throws that probably should have been caught by a receiving corps that lost All-Area wideout Que’sean Brown to a minor injury in the first quarter. If some of those passes are caught, Raynor might have finished with 600 to 700 yards of total offense and even more big plays.

“He probably should’ve thrown for 300 yards because we dropped a ton of passes,” Willert said. “You’ve got to make plays. That was the difference between their receivers and ours.”

Three things we learned

1. East Forsyth’s defense had some issues. Giving up 38 points was one thing for a team that has legitimate state championship aspirations, but the way it happened was another. Numerous Eagles defenders went out of the game with cramping, particularly in the first half, and Willert was not happy about it. “How can you be cramping in the first half of a football game?” East’s coach said. “It’s not hot out. I don’t know if it’s anxiety, they’re not doing the right things, eating right … I don’t know. It’s just inexcusable. … That’s my job to fix and we’ll fix that this week.”

2. Tanner Ballou continues to mature as a quarterback. The Northwest Guilford junior threw two interceptions, but “Tanner threw some good balls,” Wallace said. “He gave us a shot to win this game. We just have to make plays.”

3. East Forsyth has to clean up the penalties. Unofficially, the Eagles were flagged 17 times for 179 yards (Northwest was penalized nine times for 80 yards), and that doesn’t include some other penalties that were declined. Some of those calls might have been questionable, but most of them either wiped out big plays or put East behind the chains unnecessarily and prevented the Eagles from putting away the game earlier.

Stars

Northwest Guilford — QB Tanner Ballou 18-of-36 passing, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 2-point conversion passes; WR Bristol Carter 5 catches, 77 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion run; WR Trent Cloud 8 catches, 64 yards, TD catch, 2 2-point conversion catches; RB Ryan Debow 2 rushing TDs.

East Forsyth — QB Jaylen Raynor 12 rushes, 337 yards, 4 TDs, 11-of-27 passing, 175 yards, 3 TDs; DB Oshae Fernandes INT; DB Cory Fisher INT; DE Nathan Martin 1½ sacks.

What they said

“We played really tough in the second half. Everything we’ve preached in this offseason has been to show grit and be tough, to have a great attitude and be a family. Those are our four core pillars and we got to them.” – Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach

“I’m just glad we got away with a win. We knew they were going to be a lot better. I’m so happy with our offense and very disappointed, obviously, with the defense.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach

Records

Northwest Guilford: 0-1.

East Forsyth: 1-0.

Up next

Northwest Guilford: No. 7 North Davidson, Aug. 26.

East Forsyth: At Rolesville, Aug. 26.

Scoring summary

Northwest Guilford 8 6 8 16 — 38

East Forsyth 16 20 7 6 — 49

NW – Ryan Debow 1 run (Trent Cloud pass from Tanner Ballou), 1st, 6:45

EF – Jaylen Raynor 71 run (Raynor run), 1st, 5:28

EF – Que’sean Brown 33 pass from Raynor (Ronnie Christian pass from Raynor), 1st, 4:46

EF – Tavian Wolfe 68 pass from Raynor (run failed), 2nd, 11:12

EF – Raynor 52 run (Ridge Whisnant kick), 2nd, 5:57

NW – Bristol Carter 17 pass from Ballou (pass failed), 2nd, 4:29

EF – Jayvontay Conner 3 pass from Raynor (Whisnant kick), 2nd, 41.3

EF – Raynor 60 run (Whisnant kick), 3rd, 3:40

NW – Carter 49 pass from Ballou (Trent Cloud pass from Ballou), 3rd, 1:28

NW – Debow 9 run (Mike Godette pass from Ballou), 4th, 9:51

EF – Raynor 61 run (kick failed), 4th, 5:30

NW – Cloud 15 pass from Ballou (Carter run), 4th, 5:08