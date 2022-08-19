Quick Take: No. 2 Reagan 31, No. 7 North Davidson 24

Where

Reagan Stadium, Pfafftown

Why the Raiders won

After struggling offensively in the first half, Reagan leaned on its offensive line and the quarterback run game with Luke Collins and Makhi Purvis in the second half to open the season with a victory.

“It was just getting an extra hat (to block),” coach Josh McGee said. “At the end of the day football is a numbers game if you can find a way to gain an advantage. We’ve got two quarterbacks who are physical runners. They each do something really well and they’re gritty competitors.”

The winning drive began at the Raiders’ 28-yard line with about 6:30 to play. Reagan drove the field in 11 plays, nine of them on the ground, capped by Tsion Saunders’ 4-yard run with 1:14 to play. The big play came on second-and-14 from the Raiders’ 46, when Purvis threw a quick pass to the versatile Collins, who broke tackles and showed some serious wiggle to go 39 yards.

“Up front we’re really good, and we’re going to lean on those guys all year long,” McGee said of his offensive line. “They’re who we are.”

Why the Black Knights lost

North Davidson, playing without head coach Brian Flynn who was suspended for a NCHSAA rules violation, threw three interceptions and turned over the ball on downs to set the stage for Reagan’s winning drive.

When the Black Knights got the ball back with 1:12 to play after Saunders’ TD, they were unable to utilize RB Xavion Hayes (103 yards, 2 TDs) on the ground. After three completions moved the ball to their 42, an interception ended the threat at Reagan’s 46.

“Time didn’t allow us to” get Hayes more carries on the final drive, acting head coach Kevin Gleiser said. “We had to go into our two-minute offense and try to get the ball to the outside to save clock.”

The big play

North Davidson went up 10-0 when Alex Lozier made a 31-yard field goal with 7:02 left in the first half after converting two interceptions into points. Landan Callahan took the ensuing kickoff just in front of the goal line near the right hash mark, and 99 yards later Reagan was right back in the game.

“That was huge,” McGee said of Callahan’s return. “That kind of got us a little bit of momentum when things looked gloomy.”

Stars

North Davidson — QB Gavin Hill 10-of-25 passing, 93 yards, 3 INT; RB Xavion Hayes 15 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches, 50 yards; WR Reid Nisley 3 catches, 52 yards; DT/FB Alston White 2 sacks, TD run.

Reagan — QB Makhi Purvis 8-of-15 passing, 168 yards; RB Tsion Saunders 9 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs; QB/WR/P Luke Collins 4 carries, 24 yards, TD, 2 catches, 53 yards, INT, 3 punts (45.7-yard average); RB Kinston Crater 10 carries, 68 yards; DE Semaj Turner 2 sacks; DB Jalill Rogers INT; LB Josh Lobs INT; ATH Landan Callahan KOR TD.

What they said

“We were in a heavyweight fight trading blow for blow, trying to figure out a way to land that haymaker. We just didn’t find a way to get it done. Untimely turnovers in the second half … we have to overcome that and protect the football a little bit better. But give all the credit to Reagan. They are a great football team.” – Kevin Gleiser, acting North Davidson head coach

“We come off a scrimmage against an unbelievable Shelby team where we kind of played lights out, and it’s kind of scary a little bit when you play like that in a scrimmage. There was a little bit of a letdown from an energy standpoint, but it was good to get chipped back down a little bit and humbled. It made our guys open our eyes and say, ‘This is not going to get it. We have to get back to our brand.’ I was really proud of the second-half effort.” – Josh McGee, Reagan coach

Records

North Davidson: 0-1.

Reagan: 1-0.

Up next

North Davidson: At Northwest Guilford, Aug. 26.

Reagan: At Grimsley, Aug. 26.

Scoring summary

North Davidson 7 3 14 0 — 24

Reagan 0 7 17 7 — 31

ND – Alston White 1 run (Alex Lozier kick), 1st, 5:15

ND – FG Lozier 31, 2nd, 7:02

Re – Landan Callahan 99 kickoff return (Ryder Lawson kick), 2nd, 6:43

Re – Luke Collins 7 run (Lawson kick), 3rd, 13:37

Re – Tsion Saunders 9 run (Lawson kick), 3rd, 9:15

ND – Xavion Hayes 15 run (Lozier kick), 3rd, 5:19

Re – FG Lawson 22, 3rd, 50.6

ND – Hayes 64 run (Lozier kick), 3rd, 30.6

Re – Saunders 4 run (Lawson kick), 4th, 1:14