Quick Take: Reynolds 54, Mount Tabor 51

Spartan Gymnasium, Winston-Salem.

Why the Demons won

The experience of seniors Caden Davis, Tyreik Leach and Ahmon Lumpkins pulled Reynolds through in the final minutes. Davis in particular was a force inside at both ends of the floor and seemed to pull down nearly every key rebound.

“Caden had a great game and did the job at both ends of the floor,” said Billy Martin, Reynolds’ coach. “The other guy I thought did a great job was Tyreik leading. You don’t see it in the box score, but the things that he did, talking and leading us were really big.”

The Demons continued to attack when they had the lead in the second half and burned Mount Tabor with a couple of long inbounds passes in the final minutes.

“A lot of times you get the lead, teams start pressing you and you play not to lose,” Martin said. “I told them to stay aggressive, attack the rim and take the shot if you’ve got it. A lot of times when people sit back and try not to lose, that’s when you do lose.”

Why the Spartans lost