Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, a way of life for generations, will bring people back together

It’s been 22 months since Bowman Gray Stadium was full of fans for auto racing.

Saturday will be the long-awaited opener of the 72nd season of the NASCAR-sanctioned series.

Drivers, owners, crew members, track officials and fans have made it a routine, a way of life for generations, to be around the track every Saturday night in the summer. Dianne Call has sold drinks and snacks to the drivers and crews for several years near the pit area.

“We are all looking forward to it, and the biggest thing is we all get to see each other again because it’s been so long,” said Call, who is part of the Bowman Gray Stadium Racing Ladies Auxiliary.

The auxiliary was founded to support participants at Bowman Gray Stadium whether a fan, driver, crew or management personnel who may need financial assistance. The auxiliary also helps sponsor the annual driver awards that includes a banquet.

“We just ask for donations from the drivers and crew members for water or Gatorade or soft drinks,” Call said. "We want to make sure on these hot days that the drivers all have enough fluids."