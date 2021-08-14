Racing schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium postponed

These cats have nine lives – and apparently no more.

A second night of auto racing at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2021 washed away under another set of heavy thunderstorms on Saturday night. An already-abbreviated season of 11 races is now reduced to nine.

And the championship chase in August has been reduced to one final and double-points night, Aug. 21, to determine the season winners in multiple divisions at the quarter-mile bullring.

"Next Saturday night will probably be very exciting," said promoter Gray Garrison, standing under shelter from a lingering light rain behind the stadium fieldhouse and overlooking a pit area that would normally have been buzzing and bustling.

"The Modifieds are six points difference, and a lot of (the divisions) are less than that," he said. "Double points: That's only like one position, two positions."

If the glass is half full, nine nights of racing in 2021 are better than the zero that the pandemic brought in 2020. But they're short of a full schedule of 18 dates. And that means drivers have had fewer chances to make up for missed opportunities this year.