Several racially charged Snapchat videos circulating via social media, which involved students at Western Carolina, have prompted the university's football players to opt out of sports-related activities — at least, for the moment.
According to Jaylon McMillon, a former West Forsyth standout who is a sophomore safety, the Catamounts agreed during a Zoom video Sunday to not partake in workouts and other activities in preparation for what will be just a two-game fall non-conference season occurring in November. He said that will likely be in effect until officials at Western Carolina conclude their review of the videos — two which were shared to social media Saturday and depicted several students, who appear to be white, using the N-word.
After a great conversation with my teammates here at western Carolina we have decided to sit out and not do anything sports related until we know what’s going to happen to these people that have said racially things. It’s bigger than football! #WheeWantChange #EnoughIsEnough— Jaylon mcmillon (@JaylonM4) August 24, 2020
The university released a statement that afternoon, condemning what it described as "bigoted and racially insensitive sentiments" noted in the videos. McMillon said the move to opt out of sports-related activities stemmed from questioning the duration of Western Carolina's review and cited a video statement, later released Sunday night, from university chancellor Kelli R. Brown.
"Our chancellor came out and she said that, 'It's going to take time.' They're going to have to re-evaluate the videos — they have to keep watching them over and over again to see if it was really bad," McMillon said. "So we took that and we were like, 'Why do you have to keep watching the video multiple times to really understand what's going on?'"
A Snapchat video, recorded and spread across social media Saturday, included what appear to be three women and a man using the N-word. A second video Sunday displayed two white men, who argued an "OK" hand gesture wasn't a symbol for white power. One of the men, wearing a hat, proceeded to use the N-word referring to Black women.
I hope @WCU handling this cause y’all don’t want the Black students to act out!! 🤮 pic.twitter.com/xyvqBfefTy— D (@deon_bond) August 22, 2020
Yeah this is happening WAY too much at my school rn. Y’all using this word like it’s okay. It’s getting to the point where over half my teammates don’t even feel comfortable being here!!! But it’s all good we gone handle it best believe that💯 and I hope my brothers are with me💯 https://t.co/SvjhG09uWm— Jaylon mcmillon (@JaylonM4) August 23, 2020
McMillon said he exchanged messages in a group chat with a few teammates — including Jabril Muhammad, McMillon's redshirt freshman roommate from St. Petersburg, Fla.; Zach Hayes; Donnavan Spencer; and Christian Harris — about the videos Saturday, and the discussion about opting out began there. McMillon said Mark Speir, the Catamounts' head coach, and athletics director Alex Gary agreed with the decision after the Zoom meeting that included players.
Brown, in the video posted Sunday, identified those in the video as students.
"Over the weekend there have been several videos of students — Western Carolina University students — that are displaying behavior that is racist and bigoted," Brown said in the video. "... Last night, I had the opportunity to speak to a number of student leaders on campus and they expressed to me their fear, anxiety and pain.
"They also expressed, as well as others, the request for action. This is a justifiable request. University officials are taking active steps, even now. We must rise above the negativity and the prejudice."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.