Ram Ramblings: The late Keith Jarrett will have an award named after him in Asheville

Keith Jarrett was a sportswriter by trade, but he was much more than that in and around the city of Asheville.
Jarrett, who died in December at the age of 62, was a friend, fellow scribe and not a very good left-handed golfer. But what "The Babe" did behind the scenes in making the Asheville area a better place to live is why the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission has named an award after Jarrett.
Jarrett was nicknamed "The Babe" by Dave Droschak, a former award-winning Associated Press sportswriter, during a round one day when Jarrett uncorked a prodigious drive. The nickname stuck, and he smiled every time we called him that.
When Keith and I played golf together in-between our mostly bad shots he would regale us with great stories about Roy Williams, Rashad McCants and many others during his career as a sportswriter. He knew Williams and McCants, who were both from Asheville, for a long time and had great tales about them.
Jarrett used to love telling the story about how McCants was already at North Carolina when Williams took over for Matt Doherty in 2004. "Of course, then Roy wins his first NCAA title with Rashad," Jarrett used to remind me of the 2005 national championship won by the Tar Heels.
Jarrett was an award-winning sportswriter for the Asheville Citizen-Times and the Henderson Times-News for nearly 30 years.
Demp Bradford, the president of the sports commission, said hey honor an individual for distinguished service and have given out wo of those awards so far. Pat Ryan won it in 2018 and Stan Pamfilis won it in 2021.
Now the award will be named for Jarrett.
“Keith was very helpful to the Sports Commission, a great advocate and prepared articles for us to send to media to get coverage of different events like the Skyview Golf Tournament,” Bradford wrote in an e-mail.
Jarrett was president of the Western North Carolina Children's Fund that raised money for needy families, and he was the president of the Western North Carolina Hall of Fame.
Bradford said Jarrett was supposed to win the award this year but died in December of 2021. He'll still be winning the award, but now he'll win the award with his name on it.
“For a lifetime of service telling the stories, promoting sports and quietly working behind the scenes to help the children of Western North Carolina,” Bradford said about why Jarrett won the award.
It’s a great honor to a great guy, and I’m sure his wife, Amy, appreciates what the sports commission has done to preserve Keith’s memory.
336-727-4081