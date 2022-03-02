Ram Ramblings: The late Keith Jarrett will have an award named after him in Asheville

Keith Jarrett was a sportswriter by trade, but he was much more than that in and around the city of Asheville.

Jarrett, who died in December at the age of 62, was a friend, fellow scribe and not a very good left-handed golfer. But what "The Babe" did behind the scenes in making the Asheville area a better place to live is why the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission has named an award after Jarrett.

Jarrett was nicknamed "The Babe" by Dave Droschak, a former award-winning Associated Press sportswriter, during a round one day when Jarrett uncorked a prodigious drive. The nickname stuck, and he smiled every time we called him that.

When Keith and I played golf together in-between our mostly bad shots he would regale us with great stories about Roy Williams, Rashad McCants and many others during his career as a sportswriter. He knew Williams and McCants, who were both from Asheville, for a long time and had great tales about them.