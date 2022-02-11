Ray Farmer, Glenn High School graduate and NFL scout, helps Rams return to Super Bowl

Ray Farmer, a Los Angeles Rams scout, is going to his second Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

“This never gets old,” the 1992 Glenn High School graduate said recently by phone from Charlotte, where he was visiting a son who plays football for the 49ers.

Farmer, 47, is also a 1996 graduate of Duke, where he was All-ACC in two of his four seasons.

He played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before dabbling in coaching and then scouting in the NFL.

The Rams, in their SoFi Stadium, will play Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday.

“It’s a blessing and you never take something like this for granted,” said Farmer, who was general manager of the Browns for two seasons before moving to Los Angeles.

The Rams lost to the Patriots and Tom Brady 13-3 after the 2018 season. Farmer says the Rams “want to complete the task this time.”

“Tom Brady went to 10 of these, and he won seven of them,” Farmer said. “For the rest of us mortals, it’s not that easy to get to a Super Bowl.”