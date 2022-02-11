 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ray Farmer, Glenn High School graduate and NFL scout, helps Rams return to Super Bowl
0 Comments
top story

Ray Farmer, Glenn High School graduate and NFL scout, helps Rams return to Super Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP NFL Combine Football

Glenn High School graduate Ray Farmer in 2015.

 David J. Phillip, Associated Press

Ray Farmer, a Los Angeles Rams scout, is going to his second Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

“This never gets old,” the 1992 Glenn High School graduate said recently by phone from Charlotte, where he was visiting a son who plays football for the 49ers.

Farmer, 47, is also a 1996 graduate of Duke, where he was All-ACC in two of his four seasons.

He played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before dabbling in coaching and then scouting in the NFL.

The Rams, in their SoFi Stadium, will play Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a blessing and you never take something like this for granted,” said Farmer, who was general manager of the Browns for two seasons before moving to Los Angeles.

The Rams lost to the Patriots and Tom Brady 13-3 after the 2018 season. Farmer says the Rams “want to complete the task this time.”

“Tom Brady went to 10 of these, and he won seven of them,” Farmer said. “For the rest of us mortals, it’s not that easy to get to a Super Bowl.”

The Rams succeeding in setting themselves up to reach the Super Bowl thanks to several key free agents and key trades. They don’t have a No. 1 draft pick until 2024, so winning on Sunday against the Bengals would justify moves such as adding quarterback Matthew Stafford and, during the season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If one thing is evident for the Rams, Farmer said, it's a motto that might be on the cheesy side.

“It’s ‘we not me,’” he said. "We've talked about that as an organization all season, and it just fits us so well."

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man who lost his arms becomes 7-time world champion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert