Reagan crushes North Davidson 41-19

Visiting Reagan had little trouble brushing aside North Davidson 41-19 last night after leading by four touchdowns at halftime in the non-conference high school football opener for both teams at Palmer Field in Welcome.
Vincent Wilkins touched the ball three times in the first half and scored three touchdowns for the Raiders. He was ejected for excessive celebration in the North Davidson end zone after his third touchdown in the first quarter.
A recap:
Why Reagan won
Reagan quarterback Kam Hill continually found open receivers, throwing for three touchdowns and 198 yards in the first half alone. The Raiders broke receivers behind the North Davidson secondary for big gains and was able to come up with big defensive plays to stop North Davidson drives in the first half while building a big lead.
Why North Davidson lost
Penalties contributed to North Davidson’s troubles. The Black Knights were penalized 13 times for 143 yards. North Davidson moved the ball consistently but had trouble making big plays on big downs, and they had no answer in the secondary for Reagan’s speedy receivers.
Stars
Reagan
QB Kam Hill: Completed 10 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run; WR Vincent Wilkins: Two catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown; RB Jon Gullette: 71 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, 67 yards and a touchdown on two catches; LB Jeremiah Bailey: Interception; LB Josh Lobs: Forced and recovered a fumble.
North Davidson
RB Xavion Hayes: 23 carries for 217 yards and a touchdown; PK Riley Sullivan: Field goals of 34 and 28 yards.; WR Reid Nisley: Seven catches for 98 yards.; QB Gavin Hill: 25-of-42 passing for 230 yards
The big plays
On Reagan’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Kam Hill connected with wide receiver Vincent Wilkins for an 80-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a lead they never relinquished. Hill hit Wilkins with a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Wilkins’ biggest play might have been a 65-yard punt return with 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Wilkins let Riley Sullivan’s punt bounce and roll, but before it stopped rolling, surrounded by North Davidson players, he grabbed the ball, made one tackler miss, raced down the sideline and cut back to beat the final two tacklers to the end zone.
North Davidson scored on its opening possession, set up by a 36-yard gain on a deflected pass. On first down from the Raiders’ 47, quarterback Gavin Hill threw deep for wide receiver Reid Nisley. Two Reagan defensive backs converged and knocked the ball away cleanly, but it came down in the arms of another North Davidson receiver, Ethan Snyder, who was tackled at the 9, setting up Riley Sullivan’s 35-yard field goal.
Late in the second quarter, with North Davidson facing a fourth-and-two at the Reagan 48, linebacker Josh Lobs charged straight through the line, sacking Hill, knocking the ball loose, picking it up and returning it to the North Davidson 20. Jon Gullette scored Reagan’s fourth touchdown one play later. Gullett also caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Hill on the Raiders’ final play of the first half.
Xavion Hayes rumbled 48 yards for a North Davidson touchdown midway through the third quarter that cut the Black Knights’ deficit to 34-19.
Three things we learned
Defenses are going to have to pay some serious attention to Wilkins. He gives Reagan a serious weapon every time he splits out, and the Raiders have another weapon, running back Jon Gullette, who ran for one score and caught a pass for another touchdown.
Zavion Hayes, North Davidson’s 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back, is a keeper. The Black Knights’ offense is going to revolve around him.
North Davidson has had a great kicking game for years, and this year is no different. Riley Sullivan kicked xx field goals and boomed all five of his kickoffs into the end zone.
Records
North Davidson: 0-1.
Reagan: 1-0.
Up next
Reagan: Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Davidson: At Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Reagan 41, North Davidson 19
Reagan 21 13 7 0 — 41
North Davidson 3 3 13 0 — 19
ND — Riley Sullivan 34 FG, 8:22 first
R — Vincent Wilkins 80 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 8:11 first
R — Vincent Wilkins 29 pass from Kam Hill (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 4:05 first
R — Vincent Wilkins 65 yard punt return (Rocco Gigliotti kick), :41 first
ND — Riley Sullivan 28 FG, 7:19 second
R — Jon Gullette 20 run (Rocco Gigliotti kick), 3;02 second
R — Jon Gullette 64 pass from Kam Hill (kick failed), :05 second
ND — Tanner Jordan 3 run (pass failed), 9:31 third
ND — Xavion Hayes 48 run (Riley Sullivan kick), 7:00 third