Reagan crushes North Davidson 41-19

Visiting Reagan had little trouble brushing aside North Davidson 41-19 last night after leading by four touchdowns at halftime in the non-conference high school football opener for both teams at Palmer Field in Welcome.

Vincent Wilkins touched the ball three times in the first half and scored three touchdowns for the Raiders. He was ejected for excessive celebration in the North Davidson end zone after his third touchdown in the first quarter.

A recap:

Why Reagan won

Reagan quarterback Kam Hill continually found open receivers, throwing for three touchdowns and 198 yards in the first half alone. The Raiders broke receivers behind the North Davidson secondary for big gains and was able to come up with big defensive plays to stop North Davidson drives in the first half while building a big lead.

Why North Davidson lost

Penalties contributed to North Davidson’s troubles. The Black Knights were penalized 13 times for 143 yards. North Davidson moved the ball consistently but had trouble making big plays on big downs, and they had no answer in the secondary for Reagan’s speedy receivers.

Stars

Reagan