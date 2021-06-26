Reagan to face Fuquay-Varina at 5 p.m. today in Class 4-A baseball state championship series finale

BURLINGTON – Reagan’s baseball team will need a full day of play if it’s going to claim its first state championship.

The Class 4-A title series was extended when Fuquay-Varina topped the Raiders 13-3 in Game 2 today at Burlington Athletic Stadium, where the teams will return later in the day.

The winner-take-all Game 3 is set for 5 p.m., after the Class 2-A Game 2 between Randleman and R-S Central.

The Raiders (17-3) used four pitchers – Levi Strahm, Chase Humphrey, Aiden Cluskey and Andrew McAllister – in today's first game.

That leaves ace Josh Hartle, who’ll be limited to 56 pitches, available in some capacity for the deciding game.

Fuquay-Varina left-hander Cyle Phelan allowed three hits in six innings.

Jackson Humphries drove in five runs for the Bengals (15-4).

Humphries’ big blow was a two-out, three-run home run in the third inning, a shot just inside the left-field foul pole to stretch the lead to 4-0. He struck again with two outs in the fourth, with a two-run single to right field. He was intentionally walked with two runners on in the sixth, when the Bengals ended up with four more runs.