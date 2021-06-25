 Skip to main content
Reagan track and field teams earn relay state championships, high team finishes
GREENSBORO — The Reagan High School girls and boys track and field teams each scored top-six finishes, each fueled by a relay team title, Friday at the Class 4-A state championship at Irwin Belk Track at A&T's Truist Stadium.

The Raiders boys took third place with 43 points, 10 behind winner Raleigh Millbrook. The Reagan girls were sixth with 38 points in a meet won by Charlotte Olympic.  

The athletes or relay teams from the Triad who won state championships:

  • Reagan's 4x800 relay team of Samantha Troup, Brianna Cottingham, Bronwyn Parks and Gwen Parks ran a 9:12.53, beating second-place Charlotte Olympic by more than seven seconds.
  • The Raiders' 4x100 boys team of Christopher Joines, Landan Callahan, Jayden King-Penn and Sanchez Redden won in 41.83 seconds.
  • East Forsyth's Brandon Johnson claimed the win in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.23 seconds.
  • Davie County's Spencer Williams won the shot put with a distance of 60 feet, 2 inches.
  • Northwest Guilford's Sheldon Ulmer won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches.
