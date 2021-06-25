Reagan track and field teams earn relay state championships, top-four team finishes

GREENSBORO — The Reagan High School girls and boys track and field teams each scored top-four finishes, each fueled by a relay team title, Friday at the Class 4-A state championship at Irwin Belk Track at A&T's Truist Stadium.

The Raiders boys tied for third place with 40 points, 23 behind winner Raleigh Millbrook. The Reagan girls tied for fourth with 38 points in a meet won by Charlotte Olympic.

The athletes or relay teams from the Triad who won state championships:

Reagan's 4x800 relay team of Samantha Troup, Brianna Cottingham, Bronwyn Parks and Gwen Parks ran a 9:12.53, beating second-place Charlotte Olympic by more than seven seconds.

The Raiders' 4x100 boys team of Christopher Joines, Landan Callahan, Jayden King-Penn and Sanchez Redden won in 41.83 seconds.

East Forsyth's Brandon Johnson claimed the win in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.23 seconds.

Davie County's Spencer Williams won the shot put with a distance of 60 feet, 2 inches.

Northwest Guilford's Sheldon Ulmer won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches.