Reagan's Gwen Parks, Atkins' Walter Sellers win NCHSAA cross country regional titles

Reagan's Gwen Parks and Atkins' Walter Sellers won individual titles and West Forsyth, Reagan and Atkins won team championships Saturday at the NCHSAA cross country regional championships.

Parks won the Class 4-A girls title at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville in 19 minutes, 9.22 seconds on the 5K course, with West Forsyth third and Reynolds fourth. West Forsyth took home the boys championship behind sixth-place finisher Brandt Doty, with Reagan third and Page fourth.

Sellers led Atkins to the Class 2-A boys title at Fisher Park in Dobson, finishing in 16:12.20.

Other area teams advancing to state championship meets were: Mount Tabor boys and girls and Northern Guilford boys and girls, Class 3-A; Oak Grove and Surry Central boys and West Stokes and North Davidson girls, Class 2-A; and Bishop McGuinness and Cornerstone Charter boys and Bishop McGuinness girls, Class 1-A.

All courses 5K

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

BOYS

Team (top four advance to states)