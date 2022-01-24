Red-hot Carolina Thunderbirds have won five in a row in the Federal Prospects Hockey League

Notable

When the Thunderbirds beat the River Dragons 4-3 on Friday night it was the first time the River Dragons had lost at their home arena this season. Heading into that game the River Dragons had gone 11-0 at home....

Gus Ford has now picked up at least one point in the last 18 games and has been one of the most consistent players in the FPHL....

What they're saying

"It was a huge weekend for our group leading into a very tough stretch over the next three weekends," Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds said. "I'm proud of our guys on the road in a tough building and good hockey team in Columbus. It was a all hands on deck team effort with contributions from every single player.... The team is heading in the right direction and getting that swagger and winning attitude."

Stat of the weekend

Saturday night’s game in Columbus drew 2,836 fans to the Columbus Civic Center. The River Dragons are third in the FPHL just behind the Thunderbirds in attendance. The River Dragons are averaging 2,260 per game in their third season in the league.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds have another three-game series on the road this weekend against second-place Danbury in Connecticut. The games will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights before the Thunderbirds return home for the first weekend in February against Watertown. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.

