Red-hot Carolina Thunderbirds have won five in a row in the Federal Prospects Hockey League

Carolina Thunderbirds update
Record
16-11-3, fourth place in the FPHL standings
This past weekend
The Thunderbirds are the hottest team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League after sweeping the Columbus River Dragons in Georgia over the weekend. With the sweep the Thunderbirds have won five in a row thanks to their best road trip of the year. On Sunday they completed the sweep with a 7-5 win by scoring two goals in the final minute of the game. Doing the damage for the Thunderbirds with the two goals were Gus Ford and Daniel Martin.
What made the sweep more satisfying was the Thunderbirds did it against their biggest rival in the league. The River Dragons president and general manager is Scott Brand, who helped put together the Thunderbirds’ championship team in 2018-19. The River Dragons also have at least two former Thunderbirds on the team including Jay Croop and Josh Pietrantonio.
Stars
The Thunderbirds had a lot of players do well over the weekend but one that stands out was in Saturday’s 6-5 overtime win over the River Dragons. Dawson Baker had two goals as he scored the first one in the game then saved his best for last by getting the game-winner in overtime. Baker has played in 17 games this season for the Thunderbirds and had 10 goals and eight assists.
Notable
When the Thunderbirds beat the River Dragons 4-3 on Friday night it was the first time the River Dragons had lost at their home arena this season. Heading into that game the River Dragons had gone 11-0 at home....
Gus Ford has now picked up at least one point in the last 18 games and has been one of the most consistent players in the FPHL....
What they're saying
"It was a huge weekend for our group leading into a very tough stretch over the next three weekends," Coach Garrett Rutledge of the Thunderbirds said. "I'm proud of our guys on the road in a tough building and good hockey team in Columbus. It was a all hands on deck team effort with contributions from every single player.... The team is heading in the right direction and getting that swagger and winning attitude."
Stat of the weekend
Saturday night’s game in Columbus drew 2,836 fans to the Columbus Civic Center. The River Dragons are third in the FPHL just behind the Thunderbirds in attendance. The River Dragons are averaging 2,260 per game in their third season in the league.
Looking ahead
The Thunderbirds have another three-game series on the road this weekend against second-place Danbury in Connecticut. The games will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights before the Thunderbirds return home for the first weekend in February against Watertown. All three games can be heard live on radio station WTOB (980 AM and 96.3 FM) with Dillon Clark handling play-by-play duties.
336-727-4081