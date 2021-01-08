Red Wilson, a former Duke, Elon and Reynolds High School football coach, dies at age 95

Shirley “Red” Wilson, a former football coach at Elon and Duke and at Reynolds High School, has died.
Wilson, 95, died at his home in Burlington on Friday night, according to Elon.
Wilson’s wife, Katie, had died Dec. 26, according to Jim Correll, a former player of Wilson’s at Reynolds and Elon. The Wilsons were married for 72 years.
Red Wilson, who was born in Madison in 1925, not only coached Reynolds High School during one of the school's most successful eras, he also coached two years at Fayetteville High School. He then became the head coach at Elon, where he compiled a 71-35-2 record. He coached Duke teams to a 16-27-1 record in the 1979 to '82 seasons.
Wilson was a football player at Davidson, from which he graduated before going into teaching and coaching.
During his time as head coach at Duke he hired a young Steve Spurrier to be his assistant coach from 1980 to 1982 where he turned the Blue Devils into an pass-happy team. Spurrier eventually returned to Duke as the head coach for three seasons in the late 1980's before going on to be the head coach at Florida and South Carolina.
According to an article written by Sally Jenkins in the Washington Post in 2002, Wilson had given Spurrier, who was 25 at the time, free reign on the offense.
Spurrier called the plays and, according to the article, Wilson would ask: "What's the play?" And Spurrier would reply: "Touchdown, coach."
After Wilson's coaching days were over he spent a lot of time in the Pinehurst area where he worked as a starter at Pinehurst Resort. He later moved back to Burlington but over the last few months he and his wife and had been in and out of hospice care, according to Correll.
Correll, who is a Reynolds High School graduate, played for Wilson in his sophomore season in 1964. The Demons won a state title that season before Wilson moved to Fayetteville High School where he coached for two more years before landing the head coaching job at Elon.
After graduating from Reynolds High School, Correll played for Wilson again at Elon.
“He got that nickname because of his red hair,” Correll said.
Wilson, who is in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Hall of Fame along with the Elon Hall of Fame, coached at Reynolds High School from 1957 through 1964. During his time at Reynolds he compiled a 66-13-7 record and won four conference championships.
Wilson also guided the Demons to a co-state championship in 1958 when they tied Wilson Fike 6-6 in the championships game. Back then there was no overtime so the two schools were considered co-champions.
Wilson was also a two-time N.C. Shrine Bowl coach and during his high-school coaching career he was 138-38-11 and had three undefeated regular-seasons and was conference champion eight times.
“Red was one of the best motivators that I ever knew,” Correll said. “He just had a way of getting the best out everybody.”
After John Tandy, who was the football coach at Reynolds from 1948 through 1956 and had an 80-22 record, became the principal there he hired Wilson as football coach for the 1957 season.
“He was a great replacement for Reynolds at that time and he was somebody who got the most out of all of us,” Correll said.
When Correll was deciding on where to play football in college he was set on going to Appalachian State but then his plans changed.
“I got a call from Red my senior year and he was going to be taking over the Elon program and wanted me to come there and play for him,” Correll said. “Looking back on it, I was so glad I played for him in high school and in college.”
Correll said after his final season at Duke, Wilson worked in public relations for Duke hospitals before retiring and moving to Pinehurst where he played a lot of golf.
“He stayed in Durham working for the hospital for a while,” Correll said. “In his last year as head coach of Duke in 1982 they went 6-5 and they beat (18th-ranked) North Carolina (23-17) in his last game there at Wallace Wade.”
According to a report in the Burlington-Times News in 2015, Wilson was honored in Elon for his 90th birthday. He had moved to Burlington in 2015 after spending 16 years in Pinehurst.
The gathering for his 90th birthday was also a tribute to what he did at Elon where from 1967 through 1976 he became the all-time wins leader. His 72 wins are the most in school history.
“Words could never express how much this means to me,” Wilson told the Burlington Time-News in 2015. “To get all these people together is something. They all are special to me.”
Wilson is survived by his two sons (John and Steve) and a daughter, Cathy Wilson Koontz, who lives in Lexington. Wilson also leaves behind four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
