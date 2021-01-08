Red Wilson, a former Duke, Elon and Reynolds High School football coach, dies at age 95

Wilson was also a two-time N.C. Shrine Bowl coach and during his high-school coaching career he was 138-38-11 and had three undefeated regular-seasons and was conference champion eight times.

“Red was one of the best motivators that I ever knew,” Correll said. “He just had a way of getting the best out everybody.”

After John Tandy, who was the football coach at Reynolds from 1948 through 1956 and had an 80-22 record, became the principal there he hired Wilson as football coach for the 1957 season.

“He was a great replacement for Reynolds at that time and he was somebody who got the most out of all of us,” Correll said.

When Correll was deciding on where to play football in college he was set on going to Appalachian State but then his plans changed.

“I got a call from Red my senior year and he was going to be taking over the Elon program and wanted me to come there and play for him,” Correll said. “Looking back on it, I was so glad I played for him in high school and in college.”

Correll said after his final season at Duke, Wilson worked in public relations for Duke hospitals before retiring and moving to Pinehurst where he played a lot of golf.