Red Wilson, a former Duke, Elon and Reynolds High School football coach, has died at the age of 95

“He was a great replacement for Reynolds at that time and he was somebody who got the most out of all of us,” Correll said.

When Correll was deciding on where to play football in college he was set on going to Appalachian State but then his plans changed.

“I got a call from Red my senior year and he was going to be taking over the Elon program and wanted me to come there and play for him,” Correll said. “Looking back on it, I was so glad I played for him in high school and in college.”

Correll said after his final season at Duke, Wilson worked in public relations for Duke hospitals before retiring and moving to Pinehurst where he played a lot of golf.

“He stayed in Durham working for the hospital for a while,” Correll said. “In his last year as head coach of Duke in 1982 they went 6-5 and they beat (18th-ranked) North Carolina (23-17) in his last game there at Wallace Wade.”

According to a report in the Burlington-Times News in 2015, Wilson was honored in Elon for his 90th birthday. He had moved to Burlington in 2015 after spending 16 years in Pinehurst.